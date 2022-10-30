Drake Maye has 5-TD game for UNC football vs. Pitt to climb Leaderboard

UNC redshirt freshman Drake Maye climbed to No. 1 on the NCAA Division I football passing touchdowns Leaderboard with a five-TD performance in a 42-24 win over Pitt on Saturday in Chapel Hill.

Maye has thrown five touchdown passes in five of the Tar Heels’ eight games this season, upping his total to 29. He’s tied for the NCAA Division I lead in passing touchdowns with Ohio State junior quarterback CJ Stroud, who threw one TD pass in the Well. 2 Buckeyes’ 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn State on Saturday.

Maye entered Saturday’s game as the national leader in total offense (380.1 yards per game), third in passing efficiency (184.8), passing yards (326.1) and points accounted for (164), and second in touchdown passes (24). He leads the ACC in all five of those categories.

