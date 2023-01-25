Drake football to play South Dakota State at Target Field

Drake football is headed to Minneapolis.

The Bulldogs will travel north for a Matchup against the 2022 national Champions South Dakota State next season, but it won’t happen at the home of the Jackrabbits. The game instead will take place at Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, on September 16. It marks the first date and opponent publicly released from the Bulldogs’ 2023 schedule.

This is the third time a football game will take place at the Twins’ ballpark. Target Field first hosted over 37,000 fans for a game between St. Thomas and St. John’s in 2017, and then North Dakota State and Butler faced off there in 2019.

This isn’t the first time that the Bulldogs will take on the reigning national champion early in the season, either. Drake opened the 2022 schedule with a 56-14 loss to North Dakota State, who won the national title in 2021. The Bulldogs compiled a 3-8 record last year.

Drake last played South Dakota State in Brookings, SD on Sept. 14, 2019, early in Todd Steps’ first season as head coach. The Jackrabbits beat the Bulldogs 38-10.

Kickoff time and ticket information, including availability and on-sale date, will be announced in the coming weeks, according to a press release.

