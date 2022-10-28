Drake basketball’s Tucker DeVries hopes offseason work helps in MVC

Expectations were high for Drake basketball’s Tucker DeVries last season.

He entered his first year of college basketball fresh off a state championship with Waukee, was named Iowa’s Mr. Basketball and the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. DeVries was the highest-rated Recruit to choose the Bulldogs since 1989.

Oh, and he’s the son of Drake head Coach Darian DeVries.

So, there were high hopes that the Younger DeVries would benefit the Drake program right away.

They did not disappoint.

Drake sophomore Tucker DeVries finished his freshman campaign with the Missouri Valley Conference's Freshman of the Year award.

DeVries averaged 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, and scored 20-plus points in five matchups. He started 29 of the 36 games he played, helped Drake to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship and was named the MVC Freshman of the Year.

It was an iconic first season for the freshman who quickly became the face of Bulldogs basketball.

But now, it begs the question: Where does DeVries go from here?

Putting in work in the offseason

If you compare the Drake roster from this season and last year, there aren’t really any differences between DeVries freshman and sophomore profiles – save for the headband that he might make part of his uniform this year.

DeVries checks in at 6-foot-7, 210 pounds on both rosters.

But that doesn’t mean they haven’t changed in the offseason.

“I’ve stayed the same the same weight but put on some muscle and lost a lot of body fat, which was the main goal for the offseason,” DeVries told the Des Moines Register.

Plenty of athletes make physical changes in the offseason in hopes of improving their game. But, because DeVries had such a successful start to his college career, it’s difficult to see how much more he could improve.

Loyola Ramblers guard Marquise Kennedy defends Tucker DeVries during the first half in the MVC Championship.

And there won’t be a way to tell if all that hard work paid off until the season starts.

Regardless, DeVries saw areas of his game that needed improvement, and he spent the offseason addressing them.

“I think the focus in the offseason was my body,” DeVries said. “Being able to physically Hang at this level and, condition-wise, being able to play the amount of minutes I need to play to be successful for us.

