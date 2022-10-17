Drake basketball’s Darian DeVries on new MVC opponents, injuries

Drake men’s basketball Coach Darian DeVries spoke to reporters Monday during his team’s media day ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Drake is considered a favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference. The Bulldogs return four upperclassmen and MVC Freshman of the Year Tucker DeVries from last season. Conference heavyweight Loyola of Chicago has departed for the Atlantic 10.

“Exciting time for us,” Darian DeVries said Monday. “We’ve got a lot of guys back, a lot of returns, very experienced club. … Looking forward to getting the season started and hopefully no COVID pauses and things this year so everything can run smoothly.”

New year, new opponents

Drake’s schedule will look a little different this year.

With three additions to the MVC – Belmont, Murray State and Illinois-Chicago – not only will the Bulldogs face new opponents, but they’ll also start conference play much earlier than in the past. Drake’s first conference game will take place at Indiana State on Nov. 30, which is just the seventh game of the season for the Bulldogs.

