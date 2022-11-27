Drake basketball takes down Louisiana for sixth straight win

Drake men’s basketball returned from the Paradise Jam Championship to the Knapp Center, where the Bulldogs faced off against Louisiana.

Saturday’s Matchup Featured two of just 26 undefeated teams – prior to tipoff – in NCAA Division I men’s basketball. But Louisiana saw its perfect record tarnished when Drake won, 76-64.

The Bulldogs took some time to warm up, missing shots from the paint early and trailed the Ragin Cajuns at times in the first half. Drake turned things around by the end of the opening frame and held a 40-23 lead at halftime.

But that wasn’t the most secure lead, especially considering that the Bulldogs were outscored in the second half of the final two Paradise Jam games. Louisiana kept things close in the second half, despite Drake picking up some points off fouls in the final minute.

Drake basketball takes down Louisiana for sixth straight win

“You come off a trip like that, the three games, with the travel and then you throw in Thanksgiving,” Darian DeVries said of the win. “Just never know how the guys are going to respond. Louisiana (was) 5-0 and you watch them on tape, they’re a really good basketball team and they showed that today.”

DJ Wilkins and Tucker DeVries each finished with 21 points, and the duo combined for six assists, five rebounds and three steals. Darnell Brodie had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button