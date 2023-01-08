Drake basketball hosts Murray State as Steve Prohm Returns to Iowa

Drake men’s basketball will host Murray State for its annual Hometown Team game Saturday, but it will include a Homecoming of sorts for one of the Bulldogs’ opponents.

Former Iowa State head Coach and current Racers head Coach Steve Prohm makes his return to Iowa this weekend. Prohm was the leading man in Ames from 2015-21 and took a season off before going back to Murray State, where he coached from 2011-15.

After a hiatus from coaching, Prohm’s return to the Racers also brings on his return to Iowa.

“Somebody told me to treat last year like halftime, and I thought that was great advice,” Prohm told the Des Moines Register. “When you look from where I started to where I finished at Iowa State, when you look back after you got fired or parted ways, whatever you want to call it, and see what you did, it was a pretty good run.”

Former Iowa State head Coach Steve Prohm talks to Cyclones player Georges Niang during an NCAA tournament game in 2016.

Prohm coached the Cyclones to three NCAA tournament appearances in his six seasons with the program. Iowa State won the Big 12 Tournament title in 2017 and 2019, and during his time in Ames, the Cyclones had six players selected in the NBA Draft.

He also admitted that his last season – when Iowa State posted a 2-22 record – was difficult.

He’s only been back to Iowa once since his departure from Ames, when his children were part of their former babysitter’s wedding.

