Drake basketball hosts Murray State as Steve Prohm Returns to Iowa

Drake men’s basketball will host Murray State for its annual Hometown Team game Saturday, but it will include a Homecoming of sorts for one of the Bulldogs’ opponents.

Former Iowa State head Coach and current Racers head Coach Steve Prohm makes his return to Iowa this weekend. Prohm was the leading man in Ames from 2015-21 and took a season off before going back to Murray State, where he coached from 2011-15.

After a hiatus from coaching, Prohm’s return to the Racers also brings on his return to Iowa.

“Somebody told me to treat last year like halftime, and I thought that was great advice,” Prohm told the Des Moines Register. “When you look from where I started to where I finished at Iowa State, when you look back after you got fired or parted ways, whatever you want to call it, and see what you did, it was a pretty good run.”

Prohm coached the Cyclones to three NCAA tournament appearances in his six seasons with the program. Iowa State won the Big 12 Tournament title in 2017 and 2019, and during his time in Ames, the Cyclones had six players selected in the NBA Draft.

He also admitted that his last season – when Iowa State posted a 2-22 record – was difficult.

He’s only been back to Iowa once since his departure from Ames, when his children were part of their former babysitter’s wedding.

So, as Murray State embarks on an Iowa road trip to play Drake and UNI, Prohm will return to the place he and his family called home for six years. And while his time at Iowa State was cut short, the current Racers Coach is actually looking forward to coming back to Iowa.

“(Drake) is right there in that wheelhouse of Ames, so we’ll have a good contingent of people,” Prohm said. “My old secretary from Iowa State, she’s coming. We lived in a great neighborhood with a lot of close friends that will be there and then just people I connected with, whether it was Iowa State or I had met during my time there.”

Saturday’s game at the Knapp Center will also give Prohm a chance to reconnect with Bulldogs Coach Darian DeVries. Not only were the two coaches familiar with each other thanks to proximity, but Prohm had a hand in recruiting Tucker DeVries, even though he knew the Younger DeVries would join his dad at Drake.

“Great guy,” Darian DeVries said of his relationship with Prohm. “Got to know him pretty well when he was at Iowa State, exchanged texts of encouragement in one way or another. Both tried to help each other out with some things.”

Prohm said he doesn’t follow Iowa State basketball much, aside from following the scores, but he does “wish them well and (wants) them to be very successful.” Besides, all his attention is now on his new team.

When Prohm returned to Murray State this offseason, he inherited a team with just one Scholarship player – and two total players – returning to the roster. The spring and summer after starting his new job were spent rebuilding the team first and focusing on basketball after.

“Spent a lot of this summer and fall just kind of team building, getting to know these guys and then moved on to the basketball piece after,” Prohm said. “When you have really 13 or 14 guys who’ve never had the same coach, never played together, I think there’s going to be some learning curves.”

Murray State seems to have navigated those learning curves well. The Racers currently hold a 9-6 overall record and are 4-1 in conference play. But Prohm isn’t naïve, and he knows that this trip to Iowa features matchups with two competitive programs.

Regardless of how the remainder of the season goes, though, Prohm is happy with the progress his players have made in a short amount of time. Win or lose, Murray State’s Coach has one measure of success for his first season back with the Racers.

“Have we become the definition of a team?” Prohm said. “That’s our goal, and we’re still building towards that. But when the season ends, I know it’ll be successful if it hurts and it’s hard to let go.”

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting Reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at [email protected] or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.