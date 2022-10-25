Drake basketball guard Megan Meyer looks ahead to senior season

When Megan Meyer transferred from Iowa to Drake, there was no guarantee that she would earn a starting spot.

Meyer joined the Women’s basketball program as the Bulldogs transitioned to Coach Allison Pohlman’s new system. Drake returned two graduate students last season and Meyer came in with six other newcomers, all of whom hoped to solidify a starting role.

The Mason City native not only earned her spot as a starter but was frequently the best player on the floor for the Bulldogs.

Meyer was the only Drake player to start all 34 contests, averaging 25.9 minutes and 12.1 points. She helped the Bulldogs to a 20-14 record and a berth in the WNIT. Her performance last season earned her MVC Newcomer of the Year honors.

Megan Meyer stands for a photo during Drake Women's basketball media day in Des Moines on Monday.

And now Meyer will face a more daunting task: stepping up her game even more.

“It’s just one of those things, you know,” Meyer said. “You always can build on your game. So just continuing to get in the gym, get shots up, work on different aspects of my game.

“A lot of people probably would look at me as someone who’s offensively minded, but just trying to step up my defense and bring other things to the table.”

