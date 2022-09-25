Dragons Edge Seahawks On Late Goal

Next Game: at William & Mary 9/29/2022 | 7 p.m Sept. 29 (Thu) / 7 p.m at William & Mary

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Drexel’s Casey Touey scored the game-winning goal with 71 seconds remaining to hand UNCW a 3-2 setback in Colonial Athletic Association Women’s soccer action on Sunday afternoon at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

The Dragons, 7-0-3 (2-0 CAA), ran their unbeaten streak to 10 games. The Seahawks, 5-4-1 (1-1 CAA), regroup next Thursday at William & Mary.

The Seahawks, who held had 13 shots, Briefly tied the contest, 2-all, in the 89th minute on a Taylor O’Brien header from a direct free-kick by Morgan Nanni . Less than a minute later, Touey fired a shot from the right side that found the upper-left corner to edge the Seahawks.

UNCW’s Kayla Burroughs recorded a goal in her second straight game in the 21st minute courtesy of assists by Madison Henry and Jordan Faver that gave the Seahawks a 1-0 lead.

The Dragons responded with two unassisted goals within six minutes by Lily Dunbar and Annalena O’Reilly Midway through the first half to take a 2-1 advantage into halftime.

The game was scoreless for most of the second half, which included seven UNCW corner kicks, until O’Brien’s first career goal evened the score with under two minutes to go.

Drexel quickly countered with Touey’s fourth goal of the season to escape the Port City with three points in the conference standings.