DraftKings Reports Higher Revenue for Start of Football Season

Online sports betting company DraftKings Inc.

DKNG -26.13%

posted higher-than-expected revenue for the start of this year’s football season and said its customer base continued to grow amid competition for gamblers.

The company reported revenue of $502 million for the three-month period ended Sept. 30, more than double its revenue in the same period last year. Strong customer acquisition and retention, expansion into new states, such as Kansas, and reduced customer promotions fueled the growth, the company said. Sports-betting operators have also won more from customers’ bets this National Football League season because the outcomes of games have favored the sportsbooks.

DraftKings said average monthly unique paying customers increased to 1.6 million in the third quarter, up about 22% from 1.3 million customers in the same period last year. The growth was offset by a decline in fantasy sports players, the company said. Average revenue per customer more than doubled to $100, the company said.

DraftKings shares were down about 14% in Friday morning trading.

This year’s football season, the most popular sport for wagering, has marked a turning point for online gambling operators. In recent years, companies have been spending into the red on marketing in pursuit of new customers, but operators this year have begun cutting advertising and free betting offers with the goal of turning a profit in 2023.

“We believe we are striking a great balance between maintaining an aggressive and customer-focused growth plan while simultaneously working to manage expenses,” DraftKings Chief Executive Jason Robins said on a call with Wall Street analysts Friday.

DraftKings raised its 2022 revenue guidance to a range of $2.16 billion to $2.19 billion, representing year-over-year growth of 67% to 69%. The company had previously said it expected $2.08 billion to $2.18 billion in annual revenue.

The company reported a net loss of about $450 million for the third quarter, compared with a net loss of $545 million in the same period last year. It now expects a loss in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization between $780 million and $800 million for the year.

DraftKings said it expects to reach positive adjusted Ebitda in the fourth quarter of 2023. The company’s forecast assumes DraftKings will launch in Maryland later this year and in Ohio, Massachusetts and Puerto Rico next year, the company said.

In California, an online sports-betting ballot initiative backed by DraftKings and other gambling companies appears poised for failure with Voters Tuesday. Mr. Robins said the company invested $17 million into the California campaign this year, but has stopped any additional cash investment. “We’re still deploying grass-roots efforts, but the most recent polling suggests a likely unfavorable outcome for our coalition,” Mr. Robins said.

The company operates online sports betting in 18 states and online casinos in five states.

Write to Katherine Sayre at [email protected]