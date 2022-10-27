DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Preview for NFL Week 8

The Inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers Football season rolls on! We’ve reached Week 8, and there is another great set of contests on tap.

We’ve taken a look at what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this preview will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you’ll want to know Entering Week 8. There are two contest types (Showdown and Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but there are five tiers (Core, Rare, Elite, Legendary and Reignmaker) of contest options to choose from.

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests:

Showdown Contests:

There are four Showdown slates this week (Thursday Night Football, Sunday morning’s London game, Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football).

Each set of Showdown contests features multiple contests in each tier ( Core , Rare , Elite and Legendary ) and one in the Reignmaker Tier.

Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is indicated under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000, Deadfellaz NFTs, RMF Packs, Player Cards and Millionaire Satellite tickets.

On Monday night, there is a special $50K Deadfellaz Gated Contest that requires one Deadfellaz Set Card. First place will receive a huge $10K cash, in addition to Deadfellaz #156. The additional finishers in the top five will receive their specified cash amount, along with the specified Deadfellaz NFT. There are cash payouts to the top 4,500 finishers in addition to CORE PLUS Packs that will be awarded to the 4,501st to 5,000th. Check out more details on the contest and Halloween weekend offerings from Deadfellaz and DraftKings.

The highest cash prize for each of the Showdown slates is in the $10K Fiat Frenzy contest where first place walks home with $1,000.

There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $3 DFS Play-Action tournaments on Thursday Night Football , Sunday morning , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

There are also contests where you can win tier cards Thursday Night Football , sunday morning Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . These Prize Party Pack contests award RARE PLUS Packs to the top 50 finishers and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 51st and 300th.

Each contest requires at least four CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $15,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize for each slate is in the $15K Winner Fiat Frenzy contest, where first place walks home with $1,500.

There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $20 DFS Millionaire contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday morning , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

There are also contests where you can win tier cards Thursday Night Football , Sunday morning , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . These Prize Party Pack contests award ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the pop 15, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 16th to 65th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 66th and 200th.

Each contest requires at least three RARE (or more rare) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

THE ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize for each of the Showdown slates is in the $20K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $5,000.

There are Satellite contests with tickets available for $100 DFS contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday morning , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contests are Thursday Night Football , Sunday morning , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football award the top five finishers with 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Packs, sixth to 20th with 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Packs and 21st through 50th with RARE PLUS Packs.

Each contest requires at least three ELITE (or more rare) cards and one RARE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and $4,444 Mega Millionaire Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize for each of the Showdown slates is the $20K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $5,000.

There are Satellite contests with tickets available for the $4,444 DFS contest, where the Winner gets the ticket and the next two entries each get a $100 ticket for $20 DFS Millionaire contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday morning , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football .

There are also contests where you can win tier cards. There are Prize Pack Party contests on Thursday Night Football , Sunday morning , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football that award LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the top five and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish from sixth to 15th.

Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and two ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

For each of the four Showdown slates, there is a $25K Fiat Frenzy where first place takes home $5,000.

where first place takes home $5,000. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY and one REIGNMAKER card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

CLASSIC

Similar to Showdown, there are multiple contests you can enter based on tier.

The public contest breakdown is eight Core six Rare six Elite six Legendary and two Reignmaker contests available.

Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards, NFTs and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is indicated under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contests:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000 and RMF Packs.

The highest cash prize is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $5,000.

The highest cash prize is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $5,000.

There is a special $100K Deadfellaz Gated Contest that requires two Deadfellaz Set Cards. First place will receive a huge $20K cash prize in addition to Deadfellaz #87. The additional finishers in the top 10 will receive their specified cash amount along with the specified Deadfellaz NFT. There are cash payouts to the top 4,500 finishers, in addition to CORE PLUS Packs that will be awarded to the 4,501st to 5,000th. Check out more details on the contest and Halloween weekend offerings from Deadfellaz and DraftKings.

There is an Aoki All-Star League Week 8 contest that Awards cash prizes, in addition to Aoki All-Star League Championship Contest Tickets to the top 100 finishers. The ticket Grants access to an exclusive Week 17 Championship contest to compete for a seat at the poker table with Steve Aoki and friends!

The Featured Star contest gives players a chance to compete for RARE and CORE Dak Prescott cards, with the top 10 getting a RARE Dak Prescott Prize pack and places 11th through 310th taking home a CORE Dak Prescott Prize pack.

The Prize Pack Party offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 251st to 1,500th.

Each contest requires at least five CORE (or more RARE) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $80,000, RMF Packs and Player Cards.

The highest cash prize is in the $80K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $10,000.

The Featured Star contest gives players a chance to compete for ELITE and RARE Dak Prescott cards, with the top two getting an ELITE Dak Prescott Prize pack and places third to 22nd taking home a RARE Dak Prescott Prize pack.

The Prize Pack Party contest offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and 50th, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 51st to 250th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 251st and 750th.

Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or more RARE) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

THE ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $250,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $250K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $100,000.

The Featured Star contest gives players a chance to compete for LEGENDARY and ELITE Dak Prescott cards, with the top two getting a LEGENDARY Dak Prescott Prize pack and third through fifth places taking home an ELITE Dak Prescott Prize pack.

The Prize Pack Party offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between first and fifth, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish sixth to 25th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 26th and 100th.

Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or more RARE) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $10,000.

The Featured Star contest gives players a chance to compete for a REIGNMAKER Dak Prescott card, with the Winner taking home the card and second through ninth getting different levels of Tier 2 Skill Starter Prize Packs.

The PRIZE PACK PARTY contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to 10th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 25th.

Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or more RARE) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $150,000, RMF Packs and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $150K The Alpha contest, where first place walks home with $25,000.

The other REIGNMAKER contest is the RMWC Qualifier #26 , where the Winner qualifies for the $1M World Championship!

Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or more RARE) and two REIGNMAKER cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

