DraftKings Reignmakers Fantasy Football NFT Contest Preview for NFL Week 5

Welcome to Week 5 of the Inaugural DraftKings Reignmakers Football season!

We’ve taken a look at what Reignmakers is, how to play and everything leading up to the contest page, but this preview will be your one-stop shop for breaking down each contest and some key details you’ll want to know before Entering Week 5. There are two contest types (Showdown and Classic), which are similar to what the conventional DFS contests offer, but there are five tiers (Core, Rare, Elite, Legendary and Reignmaker) of contest options to choose from.

Build the Ultimate Fantasy franchise with digital player cards licensed by the NFLPA and compete for a share of over $1 million in cash, experiences, Merchandise and more, every week of the NFL season! Read more at the DraftKings Reignmakers Football page!

Let’s take a closer look at the Showdown contests:

Showdown Contests:

There are four Showdown slates (Monday Night Football, Thursday Night Football, the early game in London and Sunday Night Football).

Each set of Showdown contests features multiple contests in each tier ( Core , Rare , Elite and Legendary ) and one in the Reignmakers Tier.

, , and ) and one in the Tier. Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is indicated under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the Showdown contest:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and Millionaire Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $10K Fiat Frenzy contest where first place walks home with $1,000.

where first place walks home with $1,000. There are also contests where you can win RARE tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contests Awards RARE PLUS Packs to first to 100th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 101st and 600th.

tier cards. The contests Awards RARE PLUS Packs to first to 100th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 101st and 600th. The Thursday Night Football Featured Star contest wins you Tee Higgins CORE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Bengals face the Ravens.

contest wins you Tee Higgins CORE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Bengals face the Ravens. The Sunday Night Football Featured Star contest wins you Josh Jacobs CORE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Raiders take on the Chiefs.

contest wins you Josh Jacobs CORE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Raiders take on the Chiefs. It’s Monday Night Football, the Featured Star contest wins you Terry McLaurin’s CORE and RARE player cards for the rest of the season.

contest wins you Terry McLaurin’s CORE and RARE player cards for the rest of the season. Each contest requires at least four CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $15,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

The highest cash prize is in the $15K Winner Fiat Frenzy contest, where first place walks home with $1,500.

contest, where first place walks home with $1,500. The Thursday Night Football Featured Star contest wins you Tee Higgins ELITE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Bengals face the Ravens.

contest wins you Tee Higgins ELITE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Sunday Night Football when the Bengals face the Ravens. The Sunday Night Football Featured Star contest wins you Josh Jacobs ELITE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Raiders take on the Chiefs.

contest wins you Josh Jacobs ELITE and RARE player cards, which you’ll be able to use on Monday Night Football when the Raiders take on the Chiefs. It’s Monday Night Football, the Featured Star contest wins you Terry McLaurin ELITE and RARE player cards for the rest of the season.

contest wins you Terry McLaurin ELITE and RARE player cards for the rest of the season. There are also contests where you can win tier cards Thursday Night Football , Sunday morning , Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football . These Prize Party Pack contests award ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 25, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 26th to 125th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 126th and 375th.

, , and . These Prize Party Pack contests award ELITE PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 25, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 26th to 125th and CORE PLUS packs to those who finish between 126th and 375th. Each contest requires at least three RARE (or more rare) cards and one CORE card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

To quickly navigate to the Reignmakers Football contest lobby, please visit the DraftKings NFT games page.

THE ELITE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and one Millionaire Satellite ticket.

One of the highest cash prizes is in the $20K Fiat Frenzy for Monday Night Football, where first place walks home with $5,000.

for Monday Night Football, where first place walks home with $5,000. The Thursday Night Football Featured Star contest has a Tee Higgins: 2022 Prize Set (LEGENDARY) for those who finish first and second and a Tee Higgins: 2022 Prize Set (ELITE) to players who finish between third and fifth. Those who win the Higgins card are able to play him in the Sunday Night Football contests!

contest has a Tee Higgins: 2022 Prize Set (LEGENDARY) for those who finish first and second and a Tee Higgins: 2022 Prize Set (ELITE) to players who finish between third and fifth. The Sunday Night Football Featured Star contest has a Josh Jacobs: 2022 Prize Set (LEGENDARY) for those who finish first and second and a Josh Jacobs: 2022 Prize Set (ELITE) for players who finish between third and fifth. Those who win the Jacobs card are able to play him in the Monday Night Football contests!

contest has a Josh Jacobs: 2022 Prize Set (LEGENDARY) for those who finish first and second and a Josh Jacobs: 2022 Prize Set (ELITE) for players who finish between third and fifth. Terry McLaurin LEGENDARY and ELITE player cards are available to win in Monday Night Football’s contest, as well.

LEGENDARY and ELITE player cards are available to win in Monday Night Football’s contest, as well. There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Prize Pack Party contest Awards first through fifth 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Pack, the 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Pack for people who finish sixth to 30th and the 2022 Prize RARE PLUS pack for 31st through 100th.

contest Awards first through fifth 2022 Prize LEGENDARY PLUS Pack, the 2022 Prize ELITE PLUS Pack for people who finish sixth to 30th and the 2022 Prize RARE PLUS pack for 31st through 100th. Each contest requires at least three Elite (or more rare) cards and one Rare card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $20,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and $4,444 Mega Millionaire Satellite tickets.

One of the highest cash prizes is in the $20K Fiat Frenzy for Sunday Night Football, where first place walks home with $5,000.

for Sunday Night Football, where first place walks home with $5,000. The Thursday Night Football Featured Star contest has a Tee Higgins: 2022 Prize Set (REIGNMAKER) to first place. Those who win the Higgins card are able to play him in the Monday Night Football contests!

contest has a Tee Higgins: 2022 Prize Set (REIGNMAKER) to first place. The Sunday Night Football Featured Star contest has a Josh Jacobs: 2022 Prize Set (REIGNMAKER) to first place. Those who win the Jacobs card are able to play him in the Monday Night Football contests!

contest has a Josh Jacobs: 2022 Prize Set (REIGNMAKER) to first place. A Terry McLaurin REIGNMAKER player card is available to win in the Monday Night Football contest.

REIGNMAKER player card is available to win in the Monday Night Football contest. There are also contests where you can win tier cards. The Monday Night Football Prize Pack Party contest Awards LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 10 and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 25th.

contest Awards LEGENDARY PLUS packs to those who finish inside the Top 10 and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 25th. Each contest requires at least two Legendary and two Elite (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

For each of the four Showdown slates, there is a $25K Fiat Frenzy where first place takes home $5,000.

where first place takes home $5,000. Each contest requires at least three Legendary and one Reignmaker card to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

CLASSIC

Similar to Showdown, there are multiple contests you can enter based on tier.

Public contest breakdown is 8 Core 8 Rare 8 Elite 8 Legendary and 6 Reignmaker contests available.

8 8 8 and 6 contests available. Each contest has prizes ranging from cash, tickets, specific player cards, NFTs and packs.

Each contest also has a “card requirement,” which is indicated under the requirement column on the contest lobby page.

Let’s take a closer look at each tier in the classic contests:

CORE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $50,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards, Aoki 2022 All-Star Access Pass and Millionaire Satellite tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $50K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $5,000.

where first place walks home with $5,000. There are also contests where you can win CORE and RARE cards of Derek Carr , Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans .

, and . The Prize Pack Party offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 500th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 501st to 3,000th.

offers a RARE PLUS Pack to those who finish between first to 500th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish 501st to 3,000th. Each contest requires at least five CORE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

RARE

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $80,000, RMF Packs and Player Cards.

The highest cash prize is in the $80K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $10,000.

where first place walks home with $10,000. There are also contests where you can win RARE and ELITE Derek Carr , Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans .

, and . The Prize Pack Party offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and 100th, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 101st to 500th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 501st and 1,500th.

offers ELITE PLUS to those who finish between first and 100th, RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish 101st to 500th and CORE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 501st and 1,500th. Each contest requires at least one CORE and four RARE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

THE ELITE

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $250,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $250K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $100,000.

where first place walks home with $100,000. There are also contests where you can win ELITE and LEGENDARY cards of Derek Carr , Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans .

, and . The Prize Pack Party offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between first and 10th, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 50th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 51st and 200th.

offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish between first and 10th, ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 11th to 50th and RARE PLUS Packs to those who finish between 51st and 200th. Each contest requires at least one RARE and four ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

LEGENDARY

Each contest in this tier has total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs, Player Cards and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K Fiat Frenzy where first place walks home with $10,000.

where first place walks home with $10,000. There are also contests where you can win REIGNMAKER cards of Derek Carr , Leonard Fournette and Mike Evans .

, and . The PACK PARTY contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to 20th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 21st to 50th.

contest offers LEGENDARY PLUS to those who finish first to 20th and ELITE PLUS Packs to those who finish 21st to 50th. Each contest requires at least two LEGENDARY and three ELITE (or more rare) cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

REIGNMAKER

Some contests in this tier have total cash prizes up to $100,000, RMF Packs and 2022 $1M RMF World Championship Tickets.

The highest cash prize is in the $100K The Alpha contest, where first place walks home with $20,000.

contest, where first place walks home with $20,000. The PACK PARTY contest offers REIGNMAKER Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish first to third, LEGENDARY Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish fourth through seventh and ELITE Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish eighth through 15th.

contest offers REIGNMAKER Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish first to third, LEGENDARY Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish fourth through seventh and ELITE Offense Rookie Prize Packs to those who finish eighth through 15th. Each contest requires at least three LEGENDARY (or more rare) and two Reignmaker cards to enter a valid lineup in the contest.

The DraftKings Marketplace is currently only available in the United States and Canada.

You must be 18+* located in any of the 50 US states or Canada to buy and sell NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace.

*Must be 19+ in Alabama and Nebraska.

*Must be 21+ in Iowa, Louisiana and Massachusetts.

Additional requirements for accessing:

You must have a Verified DraftKings account.

You must agree to our DraftKings Marketplace Terms of Use and DraftKings Marketplace Privacy Policy before transacting on DraftKings Marketplace.

Searching for more information on the DraftKings Marketplace? Visit the DKNation info page.

For more details and FAQs, please refer to our About page or help center with FAQs.