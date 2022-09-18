DraftKings promo code offer for NFL Week 2: bet $5, get $200

Football is back and in full swing, and new players can now score the top overall DraftKings promo code to get rolling with the action.

This DraftKings promo code is the key to unlocking a guaranteed 40-1 payout. Players who sign up, make a Qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on any NFL game will win a $200 bonus instantly.

This bonus is going to be a guarantee no matter what happens to the original wager. In other words, even players who lose on this $5 bet will be up to $200 in bonus cash at the end of the game. DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for football fans ahead of a huge Week 2 slate.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any football game to win $200 in bonus cash.

DraftKings Promo Code Unleashes $200 Payout

Guarantees don’t come around very often in sports betting, but that’s exactly what this DraftKings promo is offering new players. Instead of taking a chance on the Week 2 slate, new players can win $200 in bonus cash before any of the games even kick off.

Simply placing this $5 wager on any football game will be enough to trigger this instant $200 bonus. Players who claim this offer will have house money to play with on any of the other football games this weekend.

It’s also worth noting that bettors can use these free bets on anything listed on DraftKings Sportsbook. This includes NFL Week 2, college football, MLB, soccer, tennis, golf, UFC, and more.

Signing Up Without a DraftKings Promo Code

Here’s a step-by-step guide through the sign-up process. New players can get started from a mobile device or computer, but we recommend the app for the best overall experience:

Click here to automatically activate this promo code.

to automatically activate this promo code. Create an account and make an initial deposit of $5 to trigger this bonus.

Download the DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app to any iOS or Android device.

Place a $5 wager on any NFL or college football game to lock in this $200 instant bonus.

This DraftKings promo can be redeemed in a number of different states. Kansas was the most recent state to launch sports betting and they joined New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Bet on the NFL This Weekend

It’s important to highlight the fact that this $200 bonus can be claimed with a $5 bet on NFL or college football. September means that football season is well underway and DraftKings Sportsbook is going big for the start of the college and NFL seasons. This offer is an easy way for football fans to get off on the right foot.

Players should also be aware that early payout Specials will be accessible on both college football and NFL action throughout the course of the weekend. If your team gets up by 10+, score an instant early payout.

Click here to automatically activate this DraftKings promo code. From there, bet $5 on any football game to win $200 in bonus cash.