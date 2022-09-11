DraftKings promo code: get the best bonus for NFL Sunday Week 1

The NFL season has finally arrived in full force as the Sunday schedule presents 14 games, and the latest DraftKings promo code will unleash a can’t-miss bonus for the first Sunday of the season.

The DraftKings promo code that we are sharing will generate a $200 immediate bonus when you make a $5 bet.

While the Thursday Slate served as a nice appetizer, we’ve arrived at the main course. And notably, the NY market will have its first opportunity to back the Jets and Giants right from the very start of the regular season with a legal sports wager.

The Jets kick off their season at home against the Baltimore Ravens in an early game. At 4:25 Eastern, the Giants will play the Titans in Nissan Stadium in Nashville. You can make your Qualifying bet on one of these games or any other Matchup on the schedule. As soon as you place the wager, your $200 bonus will be released.

Click here to unlock the DraftKings promo code that will provide an insane 40-1 return on a $5 bet.

DraftKings Promo Code Terms

Let’s examine the terms of this promotion. First, this is an introductory offer, so it is only available to first-time users. Secondly, it is a textbook no-brainer, because you are getting a flat out $200 gift. The dispersal is not dependent upon any particular outcome. You simply make the bet, and you are getting the reward no matter what.

Thirdly, there are some stipulations about the Qualifying bet. With regard to the increment, $5 is the minimum that is required to comply with the terms. If you go with the minimum, you are guaranteed a $195 profit. There’s nothing wrong with that, but you will get the bonus if you bet a larger amount.

In addition to the NY sports betting market, this promotion can be accessed in PA, NJ, CT, TN, VA, WV, LA, AZ, WY, CO, KSIA, IN, IL, and MI.

Enable the DraftKings Promo Code

Above anything else, click this link or any other activation link on this page to become eligible.

Next, when you arrive on the Landing page, follow the instructions. You will be asked to provide basic personal information to establish your account. At the conclusion, there will be a Geolocation verification to satisfy Gaming regulations.

Then, if you haven’t already done so, download the app. You will be able to bet anywhere sports betting is legal, and you will have access to the in-app promotions.

After that, make a deposit so you can place your Qualifying wager.

Finally, go ahead and make the bet, and your $200 in betting credit will be deposited into your account immediately.

NFL Week 1 Up 10 Early Win Promotion

You will become eligible for the standard user Promotions after you make your first cash bet using this DraftKings promo code offer. For example, right now, there is a very sweet Week 1 opportunity.

After you opt in, you make a Moneyline bet up to $250 on any game on the schedule. If your team goes ahead by 10 at any point, the game settles as a winner, regardless of the outcome. This is one of a number of promo offers that are on the table right at the present time.

Click here to activate the DraftKings promo code that will provide a $200 bonus for a $5 bet.