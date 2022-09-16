DraftKings promo code: get $200 instantly for CFB, NFL Week 2

NFL Week 2 is here, as is a DraftKings promo code that promises a 40-to-1 profit for all new customers.

All three New York teams are gearing up for must-watch matchups. Following a Shocking upset over the Titans, the Giants host the Panthers as they look to start 2-0. In Cleveland, the 0-1 Jets visit the Browns in search of their first win. And on Monday, the Super Bowl-favorite Bills take the field in their home opener against Tennessee.

DraftKings Promo Code delivers $200 for Week 2

Even though the NFL’s opening weekend has come and gone, DraftKings Sportsbook allows first-time players to score a Massive bonus for Week 2.

First, use our links to register an account. These activate the promo code on your behalf and lock in the welcome offer. After making an initial cash deposit, place $5+ on any NFL betting market (spread, moneyline, over/under, etc.). As soon as your wager is locked in, DraftKings will credit you with $200 in free bets.

Not only does this welcome offer promise a 40-to-1 profit, but each new customer will receive the bonus, win or lose. That means many bettors will have $200 in free bets on top of any cash winnings from their first wager.

The bonus can be applied to any sport, although we recommend Sunday’s NFL action. DraftKings has a mind-bending number of betting options for each game and Same-Game Parlays to maximize potential profits.

Instructions for DraftKings Promo Code

Thanks to the links throughout this page, new players won’t need to type in a specific promo code. Instead, follow the guide below to lock in this “Bet $5, Get $200” offer before the weekend:

to trigger the DraftKings promo code. Fill out each required piece of information, including your name and birthday.

Deposit cash into your sportsbook account using one of the accepted banking methods.

Place $5+ on the NFL or college football and instantly receive $200 in free bets.

Prospective bettors in New York can apply our DraftKings promo code, along with first-time players in states like New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Michigan, and many others.

Up 10 Early Win Promotion

Typical Moneyline wagers are straightforward. Bet on the team you think will win, and if they do, you win. However, the “Early Win” promotion is throwing conventional wisdom out the window.

All customers can now opt-in to the “Up 10 Early Win” promotion. Attach an Early Win token to a Moneyline bet for each NFL game this Sunday, and if your team goes up by ten points at any time, you automatically win.

For instance, you decide you place a Moneyline on the Jets +230. New York could go up 10-0 early on to make you a winner, even if the team blows its lead and loses.

