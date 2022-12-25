DraftKings promo code for NBA Christmas: Bet $5, win $150 on Grizzles vs. Warriors

Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

Our DraftKings promo code is offering you a late-night present on December 25: over $1,200 in potential bonuses including a bet $5, win $150 deal for any Moneyline bet on Grizzlies vs. Warriors.

Get started with our DraftKings promo code link, which provides access to the following:

A free wager of $50 after you make an initial deposit of at least $5 into your new DraftKings account.

A deposit match of 20%, up to $1,000 on that initial deposit.

An opportunity for your first Moneyline wager of $5 (the minimum bet) to win $150. That’s giving you +3000 odds on the Warriors-Grizzlies wager.

The first two DraftKings bonuses for the NBA Christmas Day game are tied into your first deposit. The third offer is related to your initial wager. To claim this offer:

Click our DraftKings promo code link and select Sign Me Up.

Enter the required personal information and agree to the terms and conditions.

Deposit an initial $5 or more.

Place a bet of at least $5 on any Grizzlies vs. Warriors moneyline. If it hits, you’ll receive $150 in free bets in addition to cash winnings and your share of the $1,050 welcome bonus.

After you’ve made your first deposit, you’ll receive the $50 free bet.

The deposit match is also activated at this time and you’ll get $1 in free bets for every $25 wagered.

So to see the entire $1,000 maximum credit, the deposit would need to be $5,000.

Check out the DraftKings terms and conditions by clicking on one of the DraftKings promo links.

DraftKings NBA Christmas Game promo code: Warriors vs. Grizzlies preview

When you look at the Western Conference standings, you would expect to see the Warriors near the conference lead and the Grizzlies fighting for a playoff spot.

But this season, it’s been the other way around.

The Grizzlies are leading the Southwest Division and fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference. On the other side, Stephen Curry (shoulder) is out and Golden State is under .500.

In perhaps the best game of the day, we get to see Ja Morant on a national stage as Memphis looks for a big road win.

On top of all the betting markets, there are ongoing promos such as:

Boosted odds : For the big game of the night or the game of the week, look for odds boosts from DraftKings.

Christmas Day risk-free bet : Get up to $10 back if your Qualifying NBA bet loses on December 25.

Same-game parlay boosts : If you expand a same-game parlay bet by increasing the number of legs, you can see better boosts.

Referral bonuses: Up to five 100% profit boosts are available to you if your friends register and bet on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

