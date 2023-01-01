DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 31

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

Early

LAC at IND

The Pacers are on a two-game win streak.

Main

CLE at CHI

The Cavs are on a three-game slide.

NYK at HOU

The Knicks are on a five-game slide.

DAL at SAS

The Mavs are on a five-game winning streak.

BKN at CHA

The Nets are on a 10-game win streak.

DET at MIN

The Timberwolves are on a five-game slide.

PHI at OKC

The Sixers are on a two-game slide.

NOP at MEM

The Pelicans are on a five-game win streak.

MIA at UTA

The Jazz are on a three-game slide.

Injuries to Monitor

LAC – Nicolas Batum (ankle), Reggie Jackson (Achilles): Questionable

IND – Chris Duarte (head): Questionable

CLE – Darius Garland (thumb), Robin Lopez (illness), Evan Mobley (ankle), Cedi Osman (back): Questionable

CHI – Derrick Jones (ankle): Questionable

NYK – Jalen Brunson (hip): Questionable

Obi Toppin (leg), RJ Barrett (finger): OUT

DAL – Luka Doncic (ankle): Probable

Dorian Finney-Smith (hip), Maxi Kleber (hamstring), Josh Green (elbow): OUT

SAS – Devin Vassell (knee): Questionable

BKN – Ben Simmons (illness): Probable

Joe Harris (knee): OUT

CHA – Dennis Smith (ankle): Questionable

Kelly Oubre (hand), Cody Martin (knee): OUT

THAT – Killian Hayes (suspension): OUT

MIN – Rudy Gobert (back): Questionable

Taurean Prince (shoulder), Jordan McLaughlin (calf), Karl-Anthony Towns (calf): OUT

OKC – Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (ankle), Alexey Pokusevsky (leg): OUT

NOP – Brandon Ingram (weir), Larry Nance (neck): Questionable

MEM – Santi Aldama (ankle): Questionable

MIA – Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Caleb Martin (ankle), Victor Oladipo (rest): Questionable

Elite Players

Guards

Kyrie IrvingNets ($8,600) at Hornets

Irving went over 43 DK points in seven of his last eight outings, with a high of 60.8. He has a good chance to keep rolling against the Hornets, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.8 percent from the field and also give up the league’s fifth-most points per game to point guards.

Donovan MitchellCavaliers ($8,700) at Bulls

Mitchell has averaged 22.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals across the last five games, with a high of 54.5 DK points. He has a favorable matchup against the Bulls, who give up the league’s fifth-most points to shooting guards and face the second game of a back-to-back. Mitchell could also be up for a higher usage rate if Darius Garland (thumb) is sidelined.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin DurantNets ($10,400) at Hornets

Durant hauled in a season-high 16 rebounds in the last outing and has averaged 29.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks over the last five games. He has another chance to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league’s third-most points and second-most rebounds per game.

Tobias Harris76ers ($6,500) at Thunder

Harris averages 16.5 points, 61. rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He has a favorable matchup against the Thunder, who are shorthanded in the frontcourt and give up the league’s most rebounds per game, along with the third-most points per game to power forwards.

Jalen DurenPistons ($5,400) at Timberwolves

Duren continues to impress, averaging 9.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists through 11 consecutive starts. They should do well against the Timberwolves, who give up the league’s third-most offensive rebounds per game. The Timberwolves are also shorthanded in the frontcourt, without Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) and potentially Rudy Gobert (illness), which would lead to a significant advantage for the Pistons’ big man.

Expected Chalk

Luka DoncicMavericks ($12,100) at Spurs

Doncic is listed as probable for action and should keep up the Stellar play, after he delivered more than 80 DK points in three of the last four games, including a high of 110.8. He faces a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who give up a league-high 120.3 points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 50.1 percent from the field.

Value Picks

Naz ReidTimberwolves ($4,700) vs. Pistons

Reid picked up the start in the last game and finished with 31.3 DK points in 30 minutes of court time. He has averaged 15.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists over the last 10 games and will continue to see added opportunity as the Timberwolves remain shorthanded in the frontcourt.

TJ WarrenNets ($4,400) at Hornets

Warren is coming off a quieter outing, but he finished with 40.5 DK points in the previous game. He’s averaged 11.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the last five matchups and has a good chance to flourish against the Hornets’ subpar defense.

Saddiq BeyPistons ($4,000) at Timberwolves

After totaling a season-high 50 DK points on Wednesday, Bey picked up the start in the last outing and finished with 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. He should continue to get a boost in the absence of Killian Hayes (suspension) and faces a favorable matchup against the Timberwolves, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 36.8 percent from deep.

Jaylen NowellTimberwolves ($4,200) vs. Pistons

Nowell has averaged 12.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the last 10 games, with more than 20 DK points in seven and a high of 31.5 in the most recent outing. He has another chance to stand out against the Pistons, who give up the league’s third-most points per game to shooting guards.

Mike ConleyJazz ($4,900) vs. Heat

Conley has averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals in his last 10 games, including a high of 41.3 DK points. He should find a chance to get his shot off from long range, as the Heat give up the fourth-most three-pointers per game.

