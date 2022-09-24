DraftKings Kansas promo code: bet $5, win $200 NFL Week 3 bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV GET THE APP

NEW USER SIGNUP FOOTBALL BONUS! BET $5, WIN $200!

Prospective Kansas sports bettors can apply our DraftKings Kansas promo code via the links on this page. Doing so will unlock a bet $5, win $200 offer for NFL Week 3.

The folks at DraftKings Sportsbook KS have opted to roll out another 40-1 odds boost promo ahead of Week 3. This promo is slightly different when compared to previous iterations, but the value is just as high. A winning Moneyline bet on any NFL team this week will turn a $5 wager into a $200 bonus.

Click here to bet $5, win $200 if your NFL team is victorious in Week 3 by activating our DraftKings Kansas promo code.

Earn a $200 bonus with our DraftKings Kansas promo code

DraftKings Kansas has an excellent new user promo offer available to all new players who sign up ahead of Sunday’s NFL Week 3 games. This promo provides the largest odds boost in the business. After applying our DraftKings Kansas promo code by clicking on the links on this page, you will earn a 40-1 odds boost on any NFL team to win.

That means you can wager $5 on any team, regardless of the odds, and pick up a $200 bonus if the team wins. You could back a huge favorite like the Los Angeles Chargers or back an underdog like the Jacksonville Jaguars. If your team wins, you’ll collect a $200 bonus, your $5 wager and any profit generated by the winning bet.

Stepped up NFL Week 3 same game parlay

There are sure to be more in-app promos as Sunday approaches, including the NFL one-a-day stepped up same game parlay promo. This offer includes a profit boost token for one game on Sunday and one game on Monday. The profit boost ranges from 20% on a Qualifying 3-leg parlay all the way up to a 100% boost on a 10+ leg parlay wager. To qualify, each leg must have odds of -300 or longer, while the parlay’s final odds must be +100 or longer.

Register with our DraftKings Kansas promo code

You only need to complete a few steps to register for a DraftKings Sportsbook account. Remember, our links instantly apply the DraftKings Kansas promo code, which eliminates the need for you to do so manually.

Click here to activate our DraftKings Kansas promo code.

Fill out the personal information to confirm your identity.

Accept the Geolocation confirmation to ensure you’re in a state where sports betting is legal.

Make an initial deposit of $5+ using any of the available deposit methods.

Wager $5 or more on any NFL team’s moneyline.

DraftKings Sportsbook will add eight $25 free bets to your account to use on other games and player props if your team wins. You can use the free bets on action in the NFL, college football, MLB and more.

Bet $5, win $200 with our DraftKings Kansas promo code if your team wins its Week 3 game by clicking here.

If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522- 4700 or visit 1800gambler.net for more information.