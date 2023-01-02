DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday EPL Picks

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

While Arsenal-Newcastle is the biggest matchup, Manchester United are the biggest favorite of the slate in a favorable home matchup against Bournemouth. Arsenal are also home favorites, but from a cash game point of view, I think it makes sense to focus more on United players. Leicester City are home favorites against Fulham and that matchup has the second-highest implied total. The Brighton-Everton match has the lowest implied total, but Everton concede more shots and crosses per game than Bournemouth, so it still has good Fantasy potential.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday EPL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Gabriel Martinelli (ARS vs. NEW, $9,100): I opted to highlight Martinelli over Bukayo Saka ($9,400) since he is slightly cheaper, but I think both project similarly. If Martinelli starts as a left-winger, he’ll be up against a more attacking-inclined Kieran Trippier. This might mean more space for Martinelli than Saka, who will likely be covered by the more defensive Dan Burn. The cash-game move might be opting for Pascal Gross ($8,200) over both. He has played defensive midfield the past two matches, but he takes most of Brighton’s set pieces. Everton have conceded more than seven Corners per match this season, so Gross should have a great floor, albeit with limited upside.

Ayoze Perez (LEI vs. FUL, $5,500): Perez’s price is already reasonable for a forward-eligible player that we project to start for a slightly favored home side. When Youri Tielemans didn’t start in the previous match, Perez took four corners. Perez is probably a near-lock in cash games if this happens again. If not, Dwight McNeil ($4,900) is likely to be subbed after 70 minutes if he starts but will split set pieces while on the pitch with Demarai Gray.

The Manchester United forwards will probably get some looks in cash games, but I prefer to target them in tournaments since none of them will take set pieces. If I roster a United forward in cash games, it’s most likely Antony ($9,000) since he is an aggressive shooter and Crosser in open play. Marcus Rashford ($9,300) is in outrageously good form, while Anthony Martial ($8,100) has the best goalscoring odds on the slate. I expect all three to be popular in GPPs. If Jamie Vardy ($4,100) starts over the injured Patson Daka, he is underpriced for his goalscoring odds that are sitting around +160.

MIDFIELDERS

Bruno Fernandes (MUN vs. BOU, $8,900): Bruno is averaging more than two shots, crosses, and chances created per 90 minutes this season. Even without set pieces, he is in a great Matchup against Bournemouth and is one of the first players in my team in cash games. Martin Odegaard ($8,600) has three goals and assists in his past three starts, and he has been taking some indirect free kicks, as well. This is a situation where I prefer United’s Matchup to Arsenal’s, but Odegaard is still a solid tournament option.

Christian Eriksen (MUN vs. BOU, $7,900): It gives me some pause that Eriksen has been subbed off early in two straight starts, but I still want to target him and his set-piece Monopoly against Bournemouth. There are plenty of pivots if you don’t want to roster him. Andreas Pereira ($7,100) might concede some Corners to Willian ($6,700), but Fulham’s Matchup against Leicester is hardly prohibitive. I already mentioned Youri Tielemans ($6,100), who I think will take most of Leicester’s set pieces if he starts. The Matchup against Everton should be favorable for Brighton Wingers Kaoru Mitoma ($6,700) and Solomon March ($6,400), so I’ll be targeting them in tournaments.

With a lot of strong options above, I prefer not to spend down at either of my midfield positions. If you need a cheap option, Thomas Partey ($3,800) and Moises Caicedo ($3,500) are both defensive midfielders on favored teams who are happy to shoot from distance. As weird as it feels to say this, Granit Xhaka ($5,400) is an interesting tournament-only option. When Arsenal are in possession, Xhaka makes a lot of runs in the box and I think he’ll be underutilized relative to his odds of contributing to a goal.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (NEW at ARS, $6,800): Trippier has shown a high floor in almost all matchups for Newcastle. That said, his price is quite expensive for an away matchup against Arsenal and I expect the Gunners to control possession. This is likely to limit Trippier’s set-piece and open-play crossing opportunities. I still think he is a good option, but I don’t consider him a must at his price. Luke Shaw ($5,800) has played as a left center-back for United the last two matches, so make sure he is starting as a full-back before selecting him for your lineups.

Pervis Estupina (BHA at EVE, $4,100): There are some solid mid-priced Defenders worth playing, and I am going back to the well and highlighting Estupinan. Everton have conceded almost 22 crosses per game this season, so I think Estupinan will have plenty of opportunities to pay off his reasonable price. Oleksandr Zinchenko ($4,500), Tyrell Malacia ($4,300), and Luke Thomas ($3,900) are all solid full-back options playing for favorites. While I prefer Estupinan, I think all of them are viable options.

GOALKEEPER

David de Gea (MUN vs. BOU, $5,900): I think it is worth trying to pay up for De Gea since United have particularly high win and clean sheet odds compared to everyone else. If you can’t afford him, I prefer to spend down. Jordan Pickford ($4,400) is the cheapest goalkeeper playing at home, and I am fine playing Nick Pope ($4,100), as well. Arsenal are rightfully favored, but I don’t think they will blow Newcastle out and Pope should see plenty of save opportunities.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily Fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it is possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jack Burkart plays in daily Fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: NewYorkValues, FanDuel: NewYorkValues, Yahoo: NewYorkValues.