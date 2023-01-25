Draft Digest Rookie Ladder: Murray Climbs, Eason Reappears – NBA Draft Digest

As we near the NBA All-Star break, the league’s newest class continues to make their mark.

Following a scorching performance versus the rising Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento’s Keegan Murray has again jumped back up to No. 4 on the ladder, helping the blazing Kings to seven wins in their last eight tries.

Over the last week, Murray has averaged 18.0 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, including a 29-point, 10-for-12 shooting performance versus Oklahoma City and 20 points versus the Grizzlies. Murray shot 5-for-7 from 3-point land in both games.

