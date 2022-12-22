Draft Digest Rookie Ladder: Multiple Pistons Crack Top Ten – NBA Draft Digest

As the Christmas Slate of games arrives shortly, NBA Rookies are still continuing to carve out roles on their respective teams in their debut years.

The top-five or so has begun to solidify, with other premier players still gaining their footing.

Paolo Banchero continues to lead the ladder at No. 1, with no real resistance for the top spot. He’s averaged 21.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists on the season, and has far-and-away looked like the best player in the class, thus far.

Indiana’s Bennedict Mathur trails Banchero at No. 2, followed by Detroit’s Jaden Ivey at No. 3, who has come on strong on the Offensive end as of late, including a 10-for-14, 30-point performance versus the Jazz on Tuesday night.

Joining Ivey in the top ten is another Piston: 13th overall pick Jalen Duren.

Where Duren has lacked in scoring, he’s made up for with rebounding and defensive effort. The 19-year-old Pistons has averaged 14.7 rebounds over the last week, a stark rise from his 8.2 on the season.

Duren is also averaging 7.2 points and a respectable 0.8 blocks per game in just 23.2 minutes per contest this season.

Other notables include Oklahoma City guard Jalen Williams, Atlanta’s AJ Griffin, who continues to see his play skyrocket, and Jazz center Walker Kessler, who has gotten more minutes in the last week.

Here is the full Draft Digest Rookie ladder:

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

2. Benedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

3. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

4. Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

5. Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

6. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City

7. AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

8. Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

9. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

10. Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

