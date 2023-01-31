Dr. Roch Gaussoin named 2023 USGA Green Section Award recipient

The USGA has selected Dr. Roch Gaussoin as the recipient of its 2023 Green Section Award.

Gaussoin, who is being honored for introducing new technologies and processes that advance putting green construction and management, will be honored at the USGA’s Annual Awards Dinner on Feb. 25 in Napa, California as part of the organization’s annual meeting. This marks the first time since 2020 that the meeting will be conducted in person.

A Professor and extension specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Gaussoin has dedicated nearly 20 years to Researching critical aspects of putting green construction and management. Gaussoin’s Collaborative approach has also contributed to the improvement of buffalograss, a native low-maintenance grass that requires little irrigation, has few serious pests and could advance the Sustainability of golf in some regions. Stakeholder surveys indicate a nearly 70 percent adoption of practices published by Gaussoin that reduce fossil fuel consumption and labor requirements. Gaussoin has been recognized with numerous awards, including the GCSAA Distinguished Service Award, for providing practical and applicable research to the golf industry.

Given annually since 1961, the USGA Green Section Award honors Distinguished service to golf through an individual’s work with turfgrass.

All-Time Green Section Award winners

1961 — John Monteith Jr.

1962—Lawrence S. Dickinson

1963 — OJ Noer

1964 — Joseph Valentine

1965—Glenn W. Burton

1966 — H. Burton Musser

1967—Elmer J. Michael

1968—James L. Haines

1969 — Fred V. Grau

1970 — Eberhard R. Steiniger

1971 — Tom Mascaro

1972—Herb and Joe Graffis

1973 — Dr. Marvin H. Ferguson

1974 — Dr. Howard B. Sprague

1975 — Dr. Fanny-Fern Davis

1976—Dr. James R. Watson

1977—Edward J. Casey

1978 — Dr. Jesse De France

1979—Arthur A. Snyder

1980 — Dr. C. Reed Funk

1981 — Dr. Joseph W. Duich

1982 — Charles G. Wilson

1983 — Alexander M. Radko

1984 — Dr. WH Daniel

1985 — Dr. Victor B. Youngner

1986 — James B. Moncrief

1987 — Sherwood Moore

1988 — Roy Goss

1989—James Beard

1990 — Chester Mendenhall

1991 — Dr. Joseph Troll

1992 — Dr. C. Richard Skogley

1993 — Dr. Ralph E. Engel

1994 — Dr. Kenyon (Ken) T. Payne

1995 — David Stone

1996 — Robert M. (Bob) Williams

1997 — Dr. Paul Rieke

1998 — BJ Johnson

1999 — Dr. Noel Jackson

2000 — L. Palmer Maples Jr.

2001 — Dr. Patricia A. Cobb

2002 — George B. Thompson

2003 — Dr. Houston B. Couch

2004 — Monroe S. Miller

2005 — Peter Cookingham

2006 — Dr. Robert C. Shearman

2007 — Dr. Joe Vargas Jr.

2008 — Ted Horton

2009 — Terry Bonar

2010 — Dr. Daniel A. Potter

2011 — Dennis Lyon

2012 — Dr. Wayne Hanna

2013 — Dr. Victor Gibeault

2014 — Dr. Peter Dernoeden

2015 — Dr. Patricia J. Vittum

2016 — Dr. Bruce Clarke

2017 — Dr. Norman Hummel

2018 — Tim Hiers

2019 — Michael T. Huck

2020 — Dr. William Meyer

2021 — No Award Given (COVID-19 pandemic)

2022 — Frank Dobie

2023 – Roch Gaussoin