Dr. Roch Gaussoin named 2023 USGA Green Section Award recipient
The USGA has selected Dr. Roch Gaussoin as the recipient of its 2023 Green Section Award.
Gaussoin, who is being honored for introducing new technologies and processes that advance putting green construction and management, will be honored at the USGA’s Annual Awards Dinner on Feb. 25 in Napa, California as part of the organization’s annual meeting. This marks the first time since 2020 that the meeting will be conducted in person.
A Professor and extension specialist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Gaussoin has dedicated nearly 20 years to Researching critical aspects of putting green construction and management. Gaussoin’s Collaborative approach has also contributed to the improvement of buffalograss, a native low-maintenance grass that requires little irrigation, has few serious pests and could advance the Sustainability of golf in some regions. Stakeholder surveys indicate a nearly 70 percent adoption of practices published by Gaussoin that reduce fossil fuel consumption and labor requirements. Gaussoin has been recognized with numerous awards, including the GCSAA Distinguished Service Award, for providing practical and applicable research to the golf industry.
Given annually since 1961, the USGA Green Section Award honors Distinguished service to golf through an individual’s work with turfgrass.
All-Time Green Section Award winners
1961 — John Monteith Jr.
1962—Lawrence S. Dickinson
1963 — OJ Noer
1964 — Joseph Valentine
1965—Glenn W. Burton
1966 — H. Burton Musser
1967—Elmer J. Michael
1968—James L. Haines
1969 — Fred V. Grau
1970 — Eberhard R. Steiniger
1971 — Tom Mascaro
1972—Herb and Joe Graffis
1973 — Dr. Marvin H. Ferguson
1974 — Dr. Howard B. Sprague
1975 — Dr. Fanny-Fern Davis
1976—Dr. James R. Watson
1977—Edward J. Casey
1978 — Dr. Jesse De France
1979—Arthur A. Snyder
1980 — Dr. C. Reed Funk
1981 — Dr. Joseph W. Duich
1982 — Charles G. Wilson
1983 — Alexander M. Radko
1984 — Dr. WH Daniel
1985 — Dr. Victor B. Youngner
1986 — James B. Moncrief
1987 — Sherwood Moore
1988 — Roy Goss
1989—James Beard
1990 — Chester Mendenhall
1991 — Dr. Joseph Troll
1992 — Dr. C. Richard Skogley
1993 — Dr. Ralph E. Engel
1994 — Dr. Kenyon (Ken) T. Payne
1995 — David Stone
1996 — Robert M. (Bob) Williams
1997 — Dr. Paul Rieke
1998 — BJ Johnson
1999 — Dr. Noel Jackson
2000 — L. Palmer Maples Jr.
2001 — Dr. Patricia A. Cobb
2002 — George B. Thompson
2003 — Dr. Houston B. Couch
2004 — Monroe S. Miller
2005 — Peter Cookingham
2006 — Dr. Robert C. Shearman
2007 — Dr. Joe Vargas Jr.
2008 — Ted Horton
2009 — Terry Bonar
2010 — Dr. Daniel A. Potter
2011 — Dennis Lyon
2012 — Dr. Wayne Hanna
2013 — Dr. Victor Gibeault
2014 — Dr. Peter Dernoeden
2015 — Dr. Patricia J. Vittum
2016 — Dr. Bruce Clarke
2017 — Dr. Norman Hummel
2018 — Tim Hiers
2019 — Michael T. Huck
2020 — Dr. William Meyer
2021 — No Award Given (COVID-19 pandemic)
2022 — Frank Dobie
2023 – Roch Gaussoin