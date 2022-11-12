Dr. Henry Panion, III inducted into National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle

Dr. Henry Panion, III, the award-winning Professor of music and Director of Music Technology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, has received another honor.

In September, the Southeast Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences inducted Panion into its Silver Circle.

The Silver and Gold circles are elite Honor societies, according to the description on the NATAS Southeast chapter website. The Silver Circle is composed of those unique professionals who have dedicated at least 25 years to television excellence.

Panion teaches in the College of Arts and Sciences’ Department of Music. A producer, composer, arranger, orchestrator, conductor and educator, Panion’s musical range spans from Gospel and Classical to pop, rock, and hip-hop.

He has worked with a number of musical icons including Stevie Wonder, Lionel Richie, Aretha Franklin and Chaka Khan; jazz luminaries Ellis Marsalis, Jonathan Butler and the Lionel Hampton Orchestra; Gospel Legends the Winans, Kirk Franklin, The Clark Sisters and Yolanda Adams; “American Idol” winners Carrie Underwood and Ruben Studdard; hip-hop artists Coolio and Nelly; and more than 50 different symphony orchestras all across the globe.

“The award is based on a lifetime of work I contributed to the TV broadcast industry,” Panion said in a press release from UAB. “It’s not just the amount of work but what they judge as significant work.”

This past July, Panion served as the artistic director for The World Games 2022 opening and closing ceremonies. In the role, he oversaw the creative production of the ceremonies’ audio, orchestration, visuals, dance, and theater. Panion was also a co-director of the documentary “Dreams of Hope.” The film tells the story of world-renowned Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein, founder of Violins of Hope, and his visit to the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham.

The University of Alabama lists a number of Panion’s extensive television credits, including: