Dr. Daria J. Willis To Serve As Honorary Chair Of The 25th Annual Celebration Of The Arts In Howard County

The Howard County Arts Council has announced that Dr. Daria J. Willis, president of Howard Community College (HCC), will serve as Honorary Chair of the 25th annual Celebration of the Arts in Howard County.

The Celebration Gala will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 6:00-10:00 pm at the Peter and Elizabeth Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center at HCC.

Dr. Willis will make opening remarks in the Smith Theater during the 90-minute program, which will feature a special 20th anniversary All-Star edition of the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition.

Dr. Daria J. Willis serves as HCC’s fifth president. She assumed office in January 2022, following a Nationwide search process and a unanimous vote by the college’s Board of Trustees. Dr. Willis is the first African American to lead the college. She is focused on issues of diversity, equity and inclusion, ensuring the college’s culture of care and belonging extends to all students and employees.

Dr. Willis is excited to serve as the Honorary chair of Celebration for the Arts during her first year as HCC’s president. She has embraced the arts throughout her life, participating in band during grade school and joining the Marching “100” as a trombone player at Florida A&M University. As a former musician, she has a unique understanding of the competitive and creative spirit of the event’s Rising Stars.

“I am honored to serve as the Honorary chair and to have the college host this wonderful evening celebrating the arts,” said Dr. Willis. “The college has a long history as a cultural hub within our community, teaching aspiring Talent and providing the performance spaces to showcase the arts in Howard County. I look forward to continuing this Legacy as a strong supporter of the arts.”

Prior to her appointment at HCC, Dr. Willis was the president of Everett Community College in Everett, Washington. She also held leadership roles at Onondaga Community College, Lee College, and Lone Star College; taught history at Tallahassee Community College and Florida A&M University; and was an Assistant Professor of history at Lone Star College-Tomball.

Dr. Willis is a 2021 Aspen Institute Ascend Fellow, dedicated to Empowering children and families across the country. She serves on the American Association of Community Colleges’ Commission on Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity, and on the Advisory board for the Phi Theta Kappa international college Honor Society. She holds a Ph.D. in history from Florida State University, a Master’s degree in history, and a bachelor’s degree in history education from Florida A&M University.

The Celebration of the Arts is the Arts Council’s major source of annual corporate support. In its 24 years, the event has netted more than $1.7 million. Proceeds from the event provide the Arts Council with the resources necessary to fund Grants and Scholarships and to offer arts programs year-round. A highlight of the Celebration is the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition for Emerging Performing artists. The Winner of the competition receives a $5,000 professional development award. To mark the 20th anniversary of the competition, this year’s Gala will feature a special All-Star edition, as previous winners return to the Celebration stage to compete for the Rising All-Star title and cash prize. Other highlights of this year’s event include a Gala art auction; performances by special guest artists; and the presentation of the Howie Awards, recognizing individuals and businesses for their significant contributions to the arts.

Sponsorship and Volunteer opportunities are still available. Tickets are $100 and $50 online at hocoarts.org/celebration, by phone at 410-313-ARTS (2787), or in the Howard County Arts Council office at 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. For more information, visit hocoarts.org/celebration or call 410.313.ARTS (2787).