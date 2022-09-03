Dr Aggrey, St Anthony’s send early warning in regional games

Peter Duma [left] of Dr Aggrey and Steve Ocholla of Kaya Tiwi in action during Coast region school games held at Shimo La Tewa High School in Mombasa. [Omondi Onyango, Standard]

Dr Aggrey High School and Mwavumbo Secondary School pulled off major upsets as Coast region secondary schools Term Two games started Yesterday at Shimo La Tewa High School and Shanzu Teachers Training College in Mombasa.

The two schools took charge of their matches to prove they are in Mombasa for serious business.

In boys’ basketball, newcomers Dr Aggrey from Taita Taveta County stunned former Champions Kaya Tiwi School from Kwale County 64-18 in a match that was marred by heavy rains before trouncing Mombasa’s Tudor Day 79-6 to progress to the semifinals.

Under a close watch of their principal Robert Aran, the winners took a comfortable 34-8 lead at the breather against Kaya Tiwi.

Captain Daniel Bol and towering Tong Achol hit 18 points each with Peter Duma adding 16 more points for the winners. Justin Mbai and Steve Ochola hit five points each for the Kwale Boys.

“This is an important win for us as we embark on the journey to the national games,” said Bol.

Aran said the boys have been actively involved in playing in the competitive Coast basketball league to strengthen their skills.

In another basketball match, Mombasa Baptist clobbered former regional Champions Shimo La Tewa 53-13 in a one sided match as Lamu’s Mpeketoni beat Gede of Kilifi 43-39.

In girls’ basketball, former national Queens Kaya Tiwi walloped Taita Taveta’s Mwasere Girls 84-11 as Aga Khan Academy from Mombasa beat Lamu’s Wiyoni 34-11.

In boys’ football, Mwavumbo from Kwale continued to shock doubting Thomases after they upset former Champions Tononoka of Mombasa 3-0 before beating Katana Ngala of Kilifi 1-0 to qualify for today’s semifinal.

Defending Champions Serani of Mombasa hit Kizingitini from Lamu 3-0 in another match as Kinondo from Kwale stopped Mororo from Tana River 2-0.

In boys’ hockey, St Charles Lwanga of Mombasa defeated Kilifi’s St Georges 4-0 while Shimo La Tewa drew 0-0 with Kajembe in an all-Mombasa affair.

In boys’ handball, Lamu’s Mpeketoni beat Kenyatta Mwatate of Taita Taveta 13-12.

In girls’ handball, Dungicha of Kilifi beat Mombasa’s Changamwe 16-8 while St Marys of Taita Taveta stopped Mombasa’s Mweza 16-13.

Champions Kaya Tiwi silenced Miritini of Mombasa 69-11 in a Netball match while Kilifi’s Kizurini beat Lamu’s Kiongwe 27-18. Mazera of Kilifi walloped Mombasa’s Khamis High School 32-0 in rugby sevens.

In Eastern region games at Embu University and Kangaru Boys, Machakos Boys made it to the semifinals of boys’ football after thrashing Iriani and Moi Mbiruri 4-1 and 4-0 respectively while Mbooni Boys hit Iriani 3-0 and Moi Mbiruri 3-0 to sail to the semis.

In boys’ handball, Mbooni Boys beat Machakos Boys 27-12 and went ahead to stop Kajiunduthi 23-6.

In girls’ handball, Katwala humiliated Moi Girls 126-0 and Kirigara 76-1 to make it to the last four. Kwanthanze also qualified for the semis after clobbering Syumile 40-29 and Chuka 58-10.

In Nakuru, national basketball Champions Laiser Hill Academy, football Champions Anthony’s Boys, Kitale and debutantes Strafford Boys made a formidable start in the Rift Valley region secondary school games Friday.

Laiser smashed Baringo High School 89-2 in a Group A match with Sudanese Deng’ Kei-Ring Emerging the top scorer with a total of 29 baskets. Laiser won 28-0, 28-0, 16-0 and 20-2 in all four quarters.

Laiser head Coach Anthony Kirimi said: “We are here for serious business but we are taking a match at a time from preliminaries to the knockout stages. After that, our focus will turn to the national and the regional championships,” said Kirimi.

Elsewhere, the Central Kenya games are set to commence this morning at Thika High School and Mount Kenya University.

