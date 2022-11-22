DP WORLD TOUR’S SEASON-OPENING FORTINET AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP AND JOBURG OPEN HIGHLIGHT LIVE COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL THIS WEEK

STAMFORD, Conn. – Nov. 22, 2022 – NBC Sports will present both DP World Tour season-opening competitions – the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship from Royal Queensland Golf Course and the Joburg Open from Johannesburg, South Africa – across GOLF Channel and NBC Sports digital platforms this week, with the former beginning Tomorrow and the latter is Thursday.

DP WORLD TOUR/AUSTRALASIAN TOUR: FORTINET AUSTRALIAN PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

The DP World Tour travels to Australia this week for the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship from the Royal Queensland Golf Course in Brisbane. The tournament, which is annually held on the Australasian Tour, returns to the DP World Tour this season after being previously co-sponsored by the circuit from 2015 to 2019. Jed Morgan looks to defend his title from Jan. 2022.

Live coverage gets underway Tomorrow at 9:30 pm ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Wednesday, November 23 – Saturday, November 26 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel Wednesday 9:30 pm-1 am Thursday 9:30 pm-1 am Friday 9:30 pm-1 am Saturday 9:30 pm-1 am



Notable Players This Week

Adam Scott Jed Morgan Cameron Davis Marc Leishman Ryan Fox Lucas Herbert



DP WORLD TOUR/SUNSHINE TOUR: JOBURG OPEN

The Joburg Open – the first of four events in South Africa on the 2022-23 DP World Tour schedule to be played this year – will be held at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg. Co-sponsored by the Sunshine Tour, Thriston Lawrence looks to defend his 2021 championship.

Live coverage is presented Thursday-Sunday beginning at 5 am ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Thursday, November 24 – Sunday, November 27 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel Thursday 5-10 a.m Friday 5-10 a.m Saturday 5-9:30 a.m Sunday 5-9:30 a.m

Notable Players This Week

Thriston Lawrence Christiaan Bezuidenhout Romain Langasque Shaun Norris Sami Valimaki Thomas Aiken Oliver Becker



LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR: ANDALUCIA COSTA DEL SOL SPANISH WOMEN’S OPEN

The Andalucia Costa Del Sol Spanish Women’s Open – the final event of the season on the Ladies European Tour – will be held at Alferini Golf in Marbella, Spain. Lynn Grant and Maja Stark are currently first and second in the season-long standings, with the Winner of the 2022 Race to the Costa Del Sol to be crowned after the tournament.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 8:30 am ET on NBC Sports digital platforms, with live coverage beginning on GOLF Channel at 10 am ET.

How To Watch – Thursday, November 24 – Sunday, November 27 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel Digital Thursday 10-11:30 a.m 8:30-10 a.m Friday 10-11:30 a.m 8:30-10 a.m Saturday 9:30-11:30 a.m 8:30-9:30 a.m Sunday 12:30-3:30 pm* 7:30-10:30 a.m

*delayed coverage



Notable Players This Week

Leona Maguire Lynn Grant Maja Stark Azahara Munoz Lee Anne Pace Mariajo Uribe Emily Kristine Pedersen



All GOLF Channel coverage also Streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

