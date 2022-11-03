DP World Tour to Guarantee Players $150,000 in 2023

DP World Tour players will receive $150,000 of guaranteed earnings for the first time next season. The change follows a similar move made by the PGA Tour in August, which introduced an Earnings Assurance Program that will guarantee all exempt players $500,000, along with several other extensive changes spearheaded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

While the money in both the DP World Tour’s and the PGA Tour’s new programs is not paid to professionals up-front, the change allows for a safety net at the end of the season for those who are eligible.

