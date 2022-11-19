DP World Tour Championship, Third Round: Stream Golf Live Free – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

There is very little margin for error in a tense, Championship environment like this week at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship, where Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton are both still tied atop the Leaderboard as 12 under par. They both shot 65s in the first round to take the lead and then 67s in the second round to maintain it. Entering the third round today, they are three strokes ahead of the field that features two golfers tied at nine under par and another two tied at eight under par. This is a huge round for the entire field as it will set up the final round and the last 18 holes to determine who will be the 2022 Champion of the DP World Tour.

One golfer attempting to climb up the Leaderboard and make history with a win at the FedEx Cup and the DP World Tour Championship is Rory McIlroy. He is seven strokes back at five under par entering today.

The two tied at nine under par are Alex Noren and Adri Arnaus, with Jon Rahm and Jorge Campillo at eight under par.

Every golfer in the field is gunning to move up the Leaderboard today to put themselves in a position to win the 2022 DP World Tour Championship.

