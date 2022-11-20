DP World Tour Championship, Final Round: Stream Golf Live Free – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Saturday, the biggest names in golf did what they always do and stepped up under the pressure to climb the Leaderboard at the DP World Tour Championship. Jon Rahm vaulted up the Leaderboard with his best round of the week to take the lead at 15 under par while Rory McIlroy (12-under) matched the same score to put himself in a position to make history. A win for McIlroy today would give him a third championship, most all-time and would make him only the second player ever to win the PGA Tour and DP World Tour Championships in the same season. A win for Rahm would also give him a third Championship on the DP World Tour, the most ever.

