DP World Tour Championship, Final Round: Stream Golf Live Free – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

On Saturday, the biggest names in golf did what they always do and stepped up under the pressure to climb the Leaderboard at the DP World Tour Championship. Jon Rahm vaulted up the Leaderboard with his best round of the week to take the lead at 15 under par while Rory McIlroy (12-under) matched the same score to put himself in a position to make history. A win for McIlroy today would give him a third championship, most all-time and would make him only the second player ever to win the PGA Tour and DP World Tour Championships in the same season. A win for Rahm would also give him a third Championship on the DP World Tour, the most ever.

How to Watch DP World Tour Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: Nov. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Matt Fitzpatrick (10-under) and Tyrrell Hatton (12-under) gave up their leads after finishing the first and second rounds with identical scores, but entered the final round down five and three strokes respectively.

Rahm has been virtually perfect over his last two rounds and especially the last 26 holes overall. Over his last 26 holes, Rahm has 11 birdies and zero bogeys, with 16 birdies, an eagle and three bogeys for the tournament.

For McIlroy, he has also been dynamic over the past 26 holes with 11 birdies, two Eagles and four bogeys overall.

This final round could be a legend-maker for either McIlroy, Rahm or Fitzpatrick, who are all tied with two DP World Tour Championships and in strong contention today.

