DP World Tour CEO Categorically Denies ‘Fictitious’ $1bn Golf Saudi Offer

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley has categorically denied the circuit received a $1 billion offer from Golf Saudi, labeling it ‘fictitious’.

Speaking ahead of the Tour’s Flagship BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, Pelley said: “The Supposed $1 billion offer that was made to us by Golf Saudi. There’s only one word to describe that claim, and that is fictitious.”

