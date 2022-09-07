DP WORLD TOUR BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP AND LPGA TOUR KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP HIGHLIGHTS LIVE GOLF COVERAGE ON GOLF CHANNEL & PEACOCK THIS WEEK

DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England; Live Coverage Gets Underway Tomorrow at 7 am ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock

LPGA Tour’s Kroger Queen City Championship and PGA TOUR Champions’ Ascension Charity Classic Also Presented This Week on GOLF Channel, Peacock & NBC Sports Digital Platforms

STAMFORD, Conn. – Sept. 7, 2022 – The DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship and LPGA Tour’s Kroger Queen City Championship Highlights this week’s live golf tournament coverage across three events on GOLF Channel, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

DP WORLD TOUR: BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

Wentworth Club in Surrey, England, hosts the DP World Tour’s BMW PGA Championship this week. The Flagship tournament of the DP World Tour is also one of the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series events, featuring an $8 million purse and a world-class field.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 7 am ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

How To Watch – Thursday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 11 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 7am-1pm Friday 7am-1pm Saturday 7 am-12:30 pm Sunday 7 am-12:30 pm



Notable Players This Week

Rory McIlroy Jon Rahm Adam Scott Viktor Hovland Shane Lowry Billy Horschel Tyrrell Hatton



LPGA TOUR: KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP

The LPGA Tour season continues with the Inaugural playing of the Kroger Queen City Championship this week at Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio. The tournament marks the first time the LPGA has hosted an event in the Cincinnati area since the 1989 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Live coverage begins Thursday at 4 pm ET on GOLF Channel and Peacock.

GOLF Channel & Peacock Broadcast Team

Play by Play: Grant Boone Analyst: By Judy Rankin Tower: Tom Abbott On-Course: Karen Stupples / Jim Gallagher Jr.



How To Watch – Thursday, Sept. 8 – Sunday, Sept. 11 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – Peacock, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel/Peacock Thursday 4-7 p.m Friday 4-7 p.m Saturday 2-5 p.m Sunday 2-5 p.m



Notable Players This Week

Minjee Lee Lexi Thompson Hannah Green Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Yuka Saso Anna Davis



PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS: ASCENSION CHARITY CLASSIC

Held at Norwood Hills Country Club in St. Louis, Mo., this is the second playing of the PGA TOUR Champions’ Ascension Charity Classic. After this week, only four events remain in the regular season on the PGA TOUR Champions, with the three-event Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs starting in October.

Live coverage begins Friday at 1 pm ET on GOLF Channel.

How To Watch – Friday, Sept. 9 – Sunday, Sept. 11 (all times ET)

TV – GOLF Channel Streaming – NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app



Day GOLF Channel Friday 1-4 p.m Saturday 5-7 p.m Sunday 5-7 p.m



Notable Players This Week

Ernie Els Bernhard Langer Justin Leonard Steve Stricker David Toms Jim Furyk Padraig Harrington



BEYOND THE FAIRWAY PRESENTED BY GENESIS

The latest episode of NBC Sports’ Beyond The Fairway Presented by Genesis podcast, co-hosted by professional golfers Doug Smith and Will Loweryincludes discussions regarding the Underrated Golf Tour, the current state of junior golf and the efforts being made to grow the game for younger players, the HBCU Golf Alumni Group, and more.

Click here to listen to the full episode.

BROADCAST NOTES

Golf Central : Golf Central will provide pre- and post-tournament coverage on GOLF Channel Wednesday-Sunday. Golf Central coverage is anchored by Anna Jackson, Tripp Isenhour , Cara Banks and Amanda Blumenherst .



Day Golf Central Wednesday 4-5 p.m Thursday 3-4 p.m./7-7:30 p.m Friday 7-7:30 p.m Saturday 1:30-2pm/7-7:30pm Sunday 1:30-2pm/7-7:30pm

Note: all times ET, post-round coverage begins following conclusion of play

All GOLF Channel coverage also Streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via “TV Everywhere,” giving consumers additional value for their subscription service, and making high quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms .

