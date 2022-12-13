Downtown Urban Arts Festival Announces 2023 Finalists

The Downtown Urban Arts Festival has selected the Finalists for the 21st annual season to run Spring 2023 in Manhattan, NYC. The Finalists were chosen from over 180 script submissions from some of the best new and Emerging playwrights from across the United States.

Here are the Finalists and their play submissions.

SHORTS

Abel Santiago (New York) – 2 Pimp A Caterpillar

Annie Brown (Oklahoma) – Remembering Morgan

Emma Denson (New York) – Otis and Anna

Gregory Marlow (New York) – The Saintly Beggar

James Bosley (New York) – Chiquita

Marcus Harmon (New York) – The Black Brothers

Mel Nieves (New York) – Caged

Monica L. Patton and Robert Daye (New York) – A Hallowed Affair

Sarah Congress (New York) – Overdose

Taj Rauch (Pennsylvania) – Ellsworth

Elle (California) – Spectrum

Susan Justiniano (New Jersey) – By Light of the Ghetto Moon

ONE ACTS

Alexander Perez (New York) – The Bad in Each Other

Bryan-Keith Wilson and Dr. Ariela Johnson (Texas) – sTrapped

Cris Eli Blak (Kentucky) – The Former Kings of Clutch City

Daniel Damiano – (New York) One With the Current

Gregg Holland (New Jersey) – Critical Times

Jeffrey D. Holman (New York) – Where The River Ends

Julian Sky (New York) – Good Year, Arizona

Kwik Jones (Oregon) – A Cup of Life

Lucy Wang (California) – Represent!

Marita A. McKee (Florida) – Collide

Rollin Jewett (North Carolina) – Our Little Secret

Sara Farrington (New York) – Honduras

Willie the GENIUS (New York) – WIllie Gets Naked!

In 2001, DUAF was founded with the purpose of building a repertoire of new American Theater that Echoes the true spirit of urban life and speaks to a whole new generation whose lives defy categorizing along conventional lies. That purpose has been realized many times over, as more than 100 writers have created and refined their work for the stage. Past participants have included Dominique Morisseau, Martyna Majok, Jeremy O. Harris, MUMS, Carl Hancock Rux, and Maya Dell Valle. Tony award winning playwright, Reg E. Gaines, Returns as the artistic director. For more information about DUAF, visit duafnyc.com or visit our social media pages @/duafnyc