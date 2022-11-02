Downtown Shreveport Artwalk Returns with Artists, Exhibits, and NEW Development!

Jump on the free shuttle or walk or do a bit of both…the Downtown Shreveport Artwalk is BACK on Friday, November 4, 5-8 pm, and we have a big night planned for you! We have multiple locations filled with artists, exhibits, demonstrations, food & drink specials AND news about downtown’s newest cool development, ‘City Center Flats’.

Although the forecast is saying the possibility of rain, the National Weather Service says it appears the showers and storms will roll in well after the Artwalk is completed. The Barksdale Bubble has been notified and asked to provide assistance!

The lineup is a pretty stellar one:

The Noble Savage, 417 Texas St. || 5 pm – 2 am. FOOD/DRINK STOP. Half price on all ‘shareables’ to Artwalkers all night. This includes Crispy Brussels, Queso with Wonton Chips, Fried Garlic Cheese Curds, Deviled Eggs, and Wings! Drink specials, too. Remember that TNS also has live music starting at 8 pm and Rolling until late. Andress Artist and Entrepreneur Center, 717 Crockett St. || 5pm-9pm. ART STOP. Guest Artists: Annamarie Fausto Cowart, Taylor Griffin, Hannah Kent, Felicite Ross, SweetsByDavenport, HannahHarmonyDesigns, Oh So Dope Photography, Wreathing Havoc La, Kimyummy’s, LLC, Ammabammashammalamma, and Care By Micki. Resident Artists at the Andress: LionArt Creations, Andre Weatherly, Wet Paint Arts, Aline Donnelly, Charmel’s Creative Corner, RNL Authentics, Greetings Gallery, Clean Slate Botanicals/Ben’s Body Basics. Shreve Towne Barber Shop, 514 Crockett St. || 5-8 p.m. ART STOP. Guest Artists: Tracey Prator, Caslin Marie and Tracy Coney. Also, honey from Hummer’s Honey! New Construction at 427/429 Crockett || 5-8 p.m. ART & DEVELOPMENT STOP. In just a matter of weeks, Downtown Shreveport will have new apartments, a restaurant and cool commercial space, but tonight, YOU get to see it first! Hear about the new restaurant coming soon, meet the new owner and check out the space. Guest Artists: Dawn Ash, Yolanda Barnes ART, Icandy Jewels Originals, Paige Powell, & Maggie Molisee. Big Sun Studios, 619 Edwards St. || 5-8 p.m. EXHIBIT STOP. Big Sun Studios is pleased to share the first-ever exhibit of local artist Julie Miller. Julie is the mother of artist Michael Miller, Proving that amazing artistic talent DOES run in families! Mural in Progress at 323 Crockett St. || All Night/ SELFIE STOP. See how art changes neighborhoods! Check out the work so far of muralists Ben & Linda Moss, KaDavien Baylor, Whitney Tates, and Lindsey Simpson. Their ‘Welcome to Shreveport’ mural is due to be completed in mid-November. Lee Hardware Gallery, 619 Edwards St. || 5-8 p.m. ART STOP. Guest Artists: Nicola Medley Ballard, Tobby Smith, Connie Helaire Eaton, Karen Yoder Day, Debbie Arbs Rickards. Live music! Cotton St. Farms, 406 Cotton St. (Enter off the alley across from the Lee Hardware Gallery) || 5-8 p.m. ART AND HYDROPONIC FARM STOP. See the area’s only hydroponic farm and talk to owner Michael Billings about all the things he grows and sells there! Guest Artist: Mars Sanders and her glass ‘plants.’ The Agora Borealis, 421 Lake St. || 5-8 p.m. ART & EXHIBIT STOP. Guest Artists: Jaime Cantrell, Hillary Fraizer, Erica Garcia, Lydia Craft, Blaine Banghart-Broussard. These artists are part of the ‘Relocating Hope’ Exhibit that is currently hanging. In addition, The Agora Borealis is filled with one-of-a-kind artist made items from jewelry to wood work to home decor and pottery! Sanctuary Glass Studio, 421 Lake St. || 5-8 p.m. ART/DEMONSTRATION STOP. See red hot liquid glass being made into beautiful items. Sanctuary Glass artists will be hosting demonstrations and answering questions all night. Also, there will be sales on many of the in-store glass items. High Gravity Glassworks, 1200 Marshall St. || 5-8 p.m. ART/DEMONSTRATION/DOOR PRIZE STOP. Glass artist Michelle Pennington will be in her studio showing you the fine art (and science) of making art from glass. Feel the heat as you watch her open the furnace to manipulate the shape of glass. While there, register to WIN an opportunity to make your OWN glass Christmas ornament. One Lucky Winner will be drawn from the names submitted only at High Gravity Glassworks the night of the Artwalk! The Korner Lounge, 800 Louisiana Ave. || 5 pm- 2 am- ‘Glimmer & Glimpse’ Exhibit. EXHIBIT/ADULT BEVERAGE STOP. See the works of Bailey Harris/SeizeTheSubsea. *21 and older only, please.

Artwalk is free and open to all ages. Street parking is free after 5 pm. Go to downtownshreveport.com/artwalk to see more parking options. The Artwalk Shuttle will be running a continuous loop from all stops throughout the night, or you can hail them as you are walking! For additional information, go to: www.downtownshreveport.com/artwalk