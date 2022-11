South Texas’ most prominent arts festival kicked off downtown once again on Saturday, November 19 and went off without a hitch.

Featuring more than 250 artists, San Antonio’s annual Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival showcased entertainment across three main stages over five city blocks around the Tobin Center and Travis Park.

With the Sole goal of Healing the minds, inspiring and encouraging San Antonians to continue to stand through life's biggest challenges, the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival is the Alamo City's premier destination of Dreams and Imagination for one festive night.