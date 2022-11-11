Downtown officials still say Performing arts center should be downtown, not near Cajun Field | Business

Downtown Lafayette leaders still say a new performing arts center would be most effective in downtown Lafayette despite Lafayette Consolidated Government’s pitch to have it built near Cajun Field.

Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, the nonprofit arm of the Downtown Development Authority, released a redevelopment study Thursday that indicates a 2,200-seat performing arts center can be built next to the First Horizon Bank tower in a plan it says would be transformational.

A downtown center could include convenient new parking structures, new outdoor performance spaces, restaurants and retail, the study indicated.

The site, which downtown officials first pitched almost a year ago but was ruled out in a study by the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, is one of seven DLU pitched in its report that could also serve as a site to build the replacement for the Heymann Center .

DLU and the Acadiana Center for the Arts were among several organizations that last week co-signed a letter to the Lafayette City Council supporting a public process to choose a site for a new Performing arts center that would take into account the potential economic impact and overall community benefit.

Last month Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s office announced last month a tentative agreement between the city and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette to lease the university-owned property across Congress Street from Cajun Field for $1 a year. The agreement, the statement read, would significantly reduce the cost of the project, which is estimated at $100-150 million.

Reached late Thursday, Guillory’s office declined to comment on the DLU announcement.

“Not only could this Performing arts center fit downtown, we believe that a downtown location provides the highest return on investment from the public’s perspective,” DDA CEO Anita Begnaud said. “As we continue conversations about the largest public investments we have ever made as a community, I believe we need to engage the broader public in a meaningful way.

“The hundreds of downtown business owners, entrepreneurs and residential and commercial property owners all deserve an opportunity to make the case that a downtown location would deliver the best visitor experience and the highest return on investment.”

The report cites eight locations downtown that would also work, including the site near the federal courthouse that a developer pitched last year to build a 20-story high rise and two others near the intersection of Cypress and Jefferson streets.

The move downtown, Begnaud said, parallels efforts in other cities that built performing arts centers downtown. In Greenville, South Carolina — a place a contingent of leaders from Lafayette visited in 2019 as part of One Acadiana’s Leadership Exchange — the Peace Center features a 2,100-seat concert hall and a 400-seat theater that sits in the heart of the city’s downtown surly.

Others have opened in Asheville, North Carolina; Pensacola, Florida; and Greensboro, North Carolina.

“Look at these other cities – they built them in their downtowns,” Begnaud said. “They talk about it being a Catalyst for downtown revitalization. They cite that it is a short distance from restaurants, retail, whatever. It’s intentional, meant to support an existing base and grow it and provide a more well-rounded experience for the people who are going to the Performing arts center.”

The incentive from the UL for what amounts to basically free land should not be a deciding factor, ACA executive director Sam Oliver noted. During a visit in September to Pensacola, philanthropist Quint Studer talked about how city officials determined the best location for the ballpark for the minor league Pensacola Blue Wahoos — which Studer is part owner of — and passed on offers for free land before deciding on Waterfront property .

First Horizon officials, Oliver noted, could make an offer comparable to UL.

“They said, ‘A lot of people offered me free land,'” Oliver said. “There was a lot of pressure to put it by the Interstate (highway). They said there are a lot of failed Stadiums by interstates but there are none in downtowns because you have so many reasons to come. They turned down a lot of free land because free land can come with a heavy price tag.”

Renderings in the plan show the building could be built on the surface parking lot just north of the building with parking on both sides of the building, with the larger of the two next to the Buchanan Heights Townhomes at the intersection where Congress Street splits into Second and Third streets.

It also includes a roundabout in front and extending Garfield Street up to Second Street, which will be near the exit on the elevated portion of Interstate 49 when it is built.