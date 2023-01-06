Downtown Bloomington to host First Friday

BLOOMINGTON — The First Friday of the New Year will be held in downtown Bloomington from 5-8 pm on Friday, Jan. 6.

The January theme is “Mittens & Moonlight.” There will be new products, art, music, fun and moonlight.

Start the new year with a full moon in the sky, Exploring different retailers, and checking out new works of art, and what all downtown Bloomington has to offer.

Visit downtownbloomington.org for more information.

Re-broadcast of Heartland’s radio play set for Friday

NORMAL — WGLT and WCBU will re-broadcast Heartland Theater Company’s radio play, “It Happened One Night,” at 8 pm on Friday, Jan. 6.

The play is a romantic comedy from 1934 by Robert Riskin. The original radio play was Featured on the Lux Radio Hour in 1939. The film was said to be one of the Greatest ever made. It’s about a pampered socialite who tries to get out from under her father’s thumb and falls in love with a rogue reporter.

It Happened One Night was directed by Illinois State University’s Robert Quinlan. The play features Connie Blick as Ellie Andrews; Christopher Stucky as Peter Warne; Joel Shoemaker as the Bus Driver; Holly Rock as Mrs. Dyke; John D. Poling as Mr. Dobbs; Joe Strupek as Mr. Gordon; Leo Vargas Steinbacher as a Newsboy; Carol Scott as the Switchboard Operator; Eric Schact as Mr. Baker; Craig Fata as the Detective; Rich Tinaglia as Mr. Andrews; and Chuck Pettigrew as Oscar Shapely. The Lux Commercial Ladies are played by Jenna Kohn, Gayle Hess, Lynda Rettick and Kendall Katz. The Announcer is Larissa Strong and the host, Cecil DeMille is played by Rhys Lovell.

Those who want to listen can tune into 89.1 FM or stream WGLT.org WCBU, Peoria Public Radio, will also air The Gift of the Magi simultaneously at 89.9 FM or WCBU.org.