Downtown Bloomington to host First Friday Autumn Art Walk

BLOOMINGTON — The 22nd Annual Art Walk will be held on First Friday, Nov. 4 from 5-8 pm and Saturday, Nov. 5.

Downtown Bloomington artists will host the event. Ten art studios and galleries will participate in the event.

Everything from drawings, paintings, letterpress’s, photography, pastels, ceramics, glass and collage, to Bronze sculptures will be found.

Guests will have the opportunity to speak with artists, get a glimpse of the studios where they work and view and purchase artwork created by over 65 local artists.

Visit “Art Scene in McLean County” on Facebook to get involved in the local art scene.

Participating Studios and galleries include Angel Ambrose Fine Art Studio, Art Vortex Studio & Gallery, Herb Eaton Gallery Studio, The Hangar Art Co., Inside Out: Accessible Art, Jeff Little Fine Art Studio, Joann Geoetzinger Studio and Gallery, Main Gallery 404, Mandy Roeing Fine Art Studio and Gallery (Grand Opening) and Threshold to Hope.

Greater Livingston Arts Council announces November gallery show PONTIAC — The Greater Livingston Arts Council announced their November 2022 gallery show will be “Art Therapy is My Necessity” by Kathy Zehr.

The exhibit will be featured in the Joe Bailey Gallery at the art center, 209 W. Madison St., Pontiac. The exhibit will be open starting Friday, Nov. 4 through Nov. 30. An opening reception will take place from 5-7 pm Friday. The Joe Bailey Gallery is located upstairs at the art center, and an elevator/lift is available.

Zehr’s show will feature various mediums, including ceramic, acrylic, wood, leather and glass, which were inspired by photographs and her imagination. Several of her paintings were also inspired by Photographers Rita Hoch from Pontiac and Robert McGee from Colorado.

The show may be viewed during regular business hours: 10 am-5 pm, Monday through Friday; 10 am-4 pm, Saturday; and 12-4 pm, Sunday. The show is free and open to the public.

Visit artsinpontiac.org for more information.

Peoria Riverfront Museum to offer free admission to Guild membersPEORIA — The Peoria Riverfront Museum will offer free admission Nov. 4-6 for Peoria Art Guild Members.

This comes as part of a partnership between the Peoria Art Guild and Peoria Riverfront Museum to provide a free weekend pass to museum members.

The free weekend will be offered once a year to members and their immediate families.

Visit peoriaartguild.org for more information. There is still time to sign up for a membership.

Never-before-seen Lincoln letter on display at museum

SPRINGFIELD — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum opened a display on Nov. 1 featuring a Lincoln letter that has never been seen by the public before. Lincoln wrote the letter to his friend Martin Morris from New Salem regarding his political frustrations.

The letter was generously donated to the museum by Scott Terry of Bellevue, Washington, who is Morris’ great-great-grandson.

Lincoln was 34 and newly married when he wrote the letter. He had served four terms in the Illinois Legislature and was trying to land a seat in Congress. He was elected to the US House in 1846.

The letter will be displayed in the museum’s Treasures Gallery along with other artifacts from that period. The display will include Lincoln’s contract to purchase his Springfield home, the skirt Mary Todd wore when she married Lincoln, a campaign ribbon for Lincoln back in 1844 and letters between the Lincolns.

The letter reveals that Lincoln did not know how to spell “aristocratic”, “exceptions” and other words that Morris misspelled when he wrote out a copy.

The items will be on display through May 17.

Visit PresidentLincoln.Illinois.gov for more information.