Downtown Athens art installation draws community Criticism | City News

In downtown Athens, Eric Leshinksky’s three-dimensional public art, entitled “Frequency,” has brought criticism from residents.

The 14-piece artwork includes blue pipes that snake along Thomas Street to Lumpkin Street. The project was unveiled on Dec. 8 as a part of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project, which has been underway since 2014.

Since its installation, the art has attracted negative feedback. When the Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services Department posted Leshinksky’s piece online, comments filled with criticism. The post is Dec. 8 has amassed more than 600 comments as of Dec. 18.

Many commenters said the pipes interfered with the accessibility of the public space and work to discriminate against unhoused people. One specific sculpture that’s placed over the middle of a public bench drew heavy attention as its design was likened to hostile architecture — designs that discourage the use of public space.

Megan Caputo, a freshman landscape architecture major at UGA, said seeing the piece online frustrated her because it seemed to contradict what she’s being taught about accessibility in her classes.

“My first instinct was, you have an entire college of students at UGA, and they’re studying landscape architecture, and we’re being taught rigorously like, this is how you create a public space. And all of my professors, they’re very pro-parks and places for people not being exclusive to a certain group of people,” Caputo said. “It has never been taught at UGA that we are going to exclude homeless people in the spaces we create, because that’s really messed up. And so to be learning that, and then in the same place I’m learning that … there’s something that’s so anti-what I’m learning. It was very upsetting.”

ACC District 5 Commissioner Tim Denson said he wants to encourage people to get the full picture of the East Clayton Street Improvements Project before classifying Leshinksky’s piece as hostile architecture.

Denson said the East Clayton Street Improvements Project also involved the addition of 20 benches to the area, as well as a permanent public bathroom with a water fountain and hand-washing stations. Also, Denson said the commission previously passed legislation getting rid of dividers on public benches.

“All of this stuff was included in this project. And there was this one bench that had a piece of art going over it,” Denson said. “So I think Somehow saying that this project is hostile architecture, I think, is completely missing the mark, when there was actually tons of funding and resources and policies specifically created to remove all hostile architecture and make this area as comfortable and serving as many people as possible — including our homeless population.”

Denson said that he fears that the public backlash to “Frequency” will impact how other public art is viewed in Athens.

“Unfortunately, the outcome is just that it kind of pushes for de-prioritization and defunding of public art, and it kind of demoralizes our public art employees,” Denson said. “So while we’re not going to always love every single art project that we put out there, I think it’s good to always, when critiquing it or talking about it, still making sure that we’re saying, ‘We support local and public art, we want to see it continue.’”

Some of the commenters also criticized the decision to commission art from Leshinsky, who is based in Annapolis, Maryland, rather than a local artist.

Jay Boyd, a junior art history and Archeology student at UGA, said funding a piece from an out-of-state artist removed the community’s perspective from its production.

“I don’t know who chose this work of art, but I could definitely tell you that it wasn’t working-class Athenians. There absolutely should be a budget for public art, but it should go to a local artist. There are numerous local artists here that they could have chosen from — there’s a whole art school. And so to choose an out-of-state artist almost feels as if Athenian artists cannot represent Athens,” Boyd said.

Mayor Kelly Girtz said the process of selecting and commissioning artists is more complex than simply picking local artists to create public art.

“Public procurement guidelines are pretty clear about not being able to sort of hyper-local select, or in other words, you have to have an open-bid process for public procurement for Purchasing goods when you’re a public sector or a governmental entity ,” Girtz siad. “So then there’s a review process. There’s, of course, a resident-review team that looks at the submissions and they look at those submissions, actually sort of without looking at the name or place of origin or other identifying characteristics of the artists because they’re really focused on the quality of the work.”

Girtz said all SPLOST projects have to commit 1% of their budget to the public, and the art that’s chosen represents the creative spirit of the town no matter who creates it.

“Part of the beauty of public art is it sort of reflects the creativity of this community, which as anybody will tell you, whether you’re talking about visual arts, or music, or performing arts is part of the lifeblood of Athens,” Girtz said.