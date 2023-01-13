Downs and ups for pro Women’s soccer with suspensions, draft

The past week in professional Women’s soccer has been a rollercoaster ride.

It began with a bittersweet moment on Monday, when the National Women’s Soccer League levied individual bans, year-long suspensions and hefty fines against several entities in the wake of its joint investigation with the players’ association last month.

And on Thursday night, professional Women’s soccer was enthralled by the annual NWSL draft in Philadelphia. For several hours, hundreds of players anxiously waited for their names to be called and for the start of their professional careers to begin.

It certainly is an exciting time to be glued to this sport, especially since this week marks the beginning of a new chapter for professional soccer in the United States. As the NWSLPA’s executive director Meghann Burke put so well, “True accountability is found in the actions that have been taken thus far, and just as importantly, in the choices people in positions of power make moving forward. Now, it is time to realize the transformation.”

