Download Marathi and Marathi Literature Syllabus for Class 12

Maharashtra State Board HSC Marathi Syllabus 2023: Marathi, an Indian – precisely an Indo-Aryan – language, is the official language of Maharashtra and Mostly spoken by the Marathi people of Maharashtra. It is also the co-official language in Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Marathi has some of the oldest literature of all modern Indian languages.

Thus, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) intends to inculcate in its students the basics and essentials of the language. The course aims to equip the students in Marathi language skills, such as:

Marathi Grammar Marathi Conversation Skills Marathi Writing Skills Marathi Reading Skills Summary Writing Creative Writing Analyzing Internet communication via emails, blogs and websites Letter Writing for formal and informal situations, etc. Unicode and Free Open source software for Marathi

The Syllabus for Marathi and Marathi Literature can also be viewed on the official website of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education.

Students who are appearing in HSC Class 12th board examinations in 2023 should ensure that they cover each and every topic mentioned in the syllabus. It is important not to miss any topic or point in the syllabus.

The complete Syllabus is going to be evaluated in the exam, with no reductions.

