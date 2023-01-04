Downingtown East boys basketball Squad Downs Kennett – PA Prep Live

The Downingtown East High School boys basketball team defeated Kennett, 68-56, Tuesday, led by Connor Shanahan’s 34 points. Shanahan converted on 12 field goals, connected on two treys and shot 4-for-4 from the free throw line. Shanahan scored 23 points in the second half. Cougar teammate Micah Hill added 13 points, 12 of them in the first half. The Blue Demons were led by Reagan Pelletier (22 points).

Westtown School 68, Friends’ Central 55 >> Westtown exploded for 46 points in the second half, including 25 in the final quarter. Westtown was led by Matt Mayock (10 second-half points), Seyphon Triplett (15 second-half points) and Jayden Forsythe (13 total points, including three treys).

Malvern Prep 61, Tower Hill 55 >> The Friars were led by Hayden Pegg (16 points), Andrew Phillips (15 points) and Ryan Williams (13 points). Malvern Prep limited Tower Hill to just 17 first-half points, including only six in the second quarter.

Girls’ basketball

Unionville 53, Avon Grove 19 >> The Longhorns (7-3) were led by Milana Amoss (16 points). Riley Angstadt (11 points), Elle Johnson (11 points) and Savannah Lang (eight points).

West Chester East 53, Interboro 10 >> Nine different Vikings entered the scoring column, led by Annie Kerns (17 points) and Annalize Kubasko (nine points). West Chester East led 40-4 at halftime.

Gwynedd Mercy 46, West Chester Henderson 42 >> The Warriors were led by Jackie Shea (17 points, five rebounds, five steals) and Lilli Bertrando (11 points, seven rebounds).