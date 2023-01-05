Down the stretch they come

Jan. 5—It may be hard to believe, but we’ve entered the final month of the regular season.

With that in mind, let’s take a quick look at each of our area teams and where they stand as we head down the homestretch.

BORDEN (11-4)

Thanks to Tuesday night’s 54-53 overtime triumph at Salem, the Braves are one win away from equaling their 2021-22 total with seven games still remaining in the regular season.

With its mixture of a few seasoned Veterans and a strong freshman class, Matt Vick’s team appears to be in line for its best season since 2014-15, when Terry Rademacher’s Squad went 16-8 and won the program’s last Sectional title.

CHARLESTOWN (9-6)

The Pirates, who had very high preseason expectations, have had some bumps in the road so far, including losing five of six games in late November and much of December. However, they are coming off a solid third-place showing at Scottsburg’s Donna Cheatham Holiday Classic.

“We feel like we’re really back on track,” Charlestown Assistant Coach Rick Myers said.

The Pirates, who are in the middle of the pack in the Mid-Southern Conference race, have a couple of big league showdowns coming up. The first is Saturday, when they host Brownstown Central, and the second is Tuesday, when they host Eastern. After those two games, Charlestown should have a good chance to build up some momentum to close out the regular season.

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (5-11)

The Warriors lost their first eight games, but won five of eight to close out 2022. With only four contests left in the regular season, Carson Casey’s Squad — which is led by sophomore Leah Stevens (12.8 points per game) — could have a shot at its most victories since the 2016-17 team went 9-14.

CLARKSVILLE (3-13)

The Generals, who are led by senior guard Dahja Gaines (13.4 points and six rebounds a game), appear to be in good shape to better 2021-22’s four-win campaign with six contests left in the regular season.

Story continues

FLOYD CENTRAL (6-8)

The Highlanders have some very difficult games the rest of the way, beginning with tonight’s contest at Class A No. 2 Lanesville. They also have others left against 4A No. 7 Bedford North Lawrence, Class A No. 4 Trinity Lutheran and 3A No. 6 Corydon Central. Still with eight games left in the regular season, Floyd should have a solid shot at his first double-digit win total since 2016-17.

HENRYVILLE (4-10)

The Hornets opened the new year with a big 56-9 win over Crothersville on Tuesday night. With eight games remaining in the regular season, including six at home, Tuesday Guernsey’s Squad could have a chance at equaling last season’s nine-win campaign.

JEFFERSONVILLE (11-6)

The Red Devils have already eclipsed last season’s win total (10) under first-year head Coach Cory Norman. Jeff, led by senior Brooklyn Carter (11.4 ppg, 4 rpg) and junior La’Kyra Johnson (10.1 ppg, 5.3 rpg), is sitting solidly in second place in the Hoosier Hills Conference and is on pace for its most wins since the 2017 -18 Squad won 20-6.

NEW ALBANY (3-14)

With six regular-season games left the Bulldogs, who had their two-game win streak end Tuesday night at Eastern, should have a shot at beating last season’s win total (five), if not that of 2020-21 (six).

NEW WASHINGTON (8-8)

With six games remaining in the regular season the Mustangs, who are led by junior guard Kaidin James (18.6 ppg, 6 rpg), have a good chance at equaling their 2021-22 win total (14). If Kirsti Holloway’s Squad can better that number, it would be New Wash’s most wins since the 2012-13 team went 20-3.

PROVIDENCE (9-5)

The Pioneers are coming off their winningest December in program history, going 7-3. Brad Burden’s team is on track for its first winning season since 2017-18 and should record its most victories since the 2016-17 squad went 20-6. Freshman Addison Smith (15.6 ppg) and senior Lillie Weber (9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg) are leading the way for Providence.

ROCK CREEK (12-2)

Led by their strong freshman class, the Lions are off to the best start in program history. Sara Nord’s Squad is on track for Creek’s second winning season, and its first since the 2004-05 team went 14-8. With six games remaining in the regular season that seems very likely.

SILVER CREEK (7-7)

It’s been an up-and-down season so far for the Dragons, who lost every contributor from the teams that made consecutive trips to the 3A state final, in their first foray into 4A. Still, thanks in part to the addition of a couple of transfers and a couple of key freshmen, Creek is still in the thick of the MSC race and has a shot at its fifth straight winning season.