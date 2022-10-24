Dowling, Xavier No. 1 in final 2022 Iowa high school football rankings

The 2022 high school football regular season is in the books — and before we embark on the always-exciting postseason, we’ve got one final set of rankings to take us home.

The Des Moines Register’s high school football rankings got one final makeover for 2022, and there are some important changes after Week 9. Most notably, there are two new No. 1-ranked teams, in both of Iowa’s largest classes, as the Playoffs are set to begin.

In Class 5A, Dowling Catholic is back on top. The Maroons’ 43-7 win over Waukee was their eighth-straight this season, all of which came after a season-opening loss to Southeast Polk. Pleasant Valley, which held the No. 1 spot for five weeks, tumbled to No. 4, behind Dowling, Ankeny and Southeast Polk, despite finishing the regular season 9-0.

