Dowell Loggains offers Gamecocks ace recruiting, reset offensively

Wait and see mode. That’s the phrase much of the South Carolina fanbase is using after the Gamecocks’ worst-kept secret finally became official. Arkansas Assistant Dowell Loggains will be Shane Beamer’s next Offensive Coordinator and his first task is to ensure identity issues are corrected and the previous staffer’s convoluted scheme is stabilized quickly.

Loggains joins the ranks of a coaching staff coming off their two biggest consecutive wins in program history, which means there’s pressure to keep momentum surging in the right direction — on the field and in terms of talent accumulation.

Loggains hasn’t called plays at the college level, but he is a top 25 recruiter nationally and was considered the best on the Razorbacks’ staff at closing the deal with prospective recruits.



Beamer is under the microscope here too, since Loggains was a Coach he sought out for the most important title on his staff. Loggains was a top target from the get-go for the Gamecocks and part of that was due to his pro-style influence.

This is the scheme Beamer believes can be successful at South Carolina and Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman had a similar sentiment in Fayetteville. Those around Arkansas tell 247Sports that Pittman planned to likely promote Loggains to OC if Kendal Briles left this coaching cycle for another job.

Reports of Loggains’ interest in South Carolina and mutual respect from Beamer resulted in mixed reaction last week, partly because those who follow the program pointed to his lack of NFL success as a play-caller and expected a different scheme entirely for the Gamecocks in 2023 and beyond.

“Loggains and (Spencer) Rattler obviously need to mesh, but he was well-liked inside the Razorbacks Locker room and will be in Columbia,” said Tye Richardson, the program director and co-host at ESPN Arkansas, in an interview with 247Sports . “He doesn’t have a great track record as an OC at the NFL level, but has exploded on the recruiting trail at Arkansas. I’m curious to see if he fares better at the college level calling plays. Arkansas fans are bummed he’s left and are hoping there is a return trip in the future if success follows him to Columbia.”

Judging by his two Offensive Coordinator hires at South Carolina, it’s clear that Beamer is a firm believer in a pro-style system that’s multiple and is not tempo-driven. Loggains last called plays for the New York Jets in 2020 when the franchise went 2-14. He was close with offensive-minded, then-head Coach Adam Gase, and reportedly went down with the ship. However, Loggains did not have full control of his scheme or play-calling duties while working under Gase, sources tell 247Sports. This is an opportunity for Loggains to start from scratch in a way, draw up what he wants to run and then have influence from Beamer and other Offensive coaches on staff. Given Loggains’ recruiting prowess, there’s worry from the Arkansas camp that his departure will result in a string of decommitments or flips with the signing period approaching. Loggains was the lead recruiter or a significant contributor for at least six of the Razorbacks’ current commitments, including four of Arkansas’ eight four-star pledges for 2023.

Loggains reportedly went in-home with the Razorbacks’ three tight end commits last week and reassured them they were making the right decision with Arkansas. But like all coaches who leave during recruiting season, things materialize quickly and his decision to leave for South Carolina could have immediate repercussions this cycle in Fayetteville.

Loggains immediately ascends to the top of South Carolina’s staff in terms of recruiting acumen.

“The biggest impact I see in Dowell Loggains’ departure from Arkansas is in recruiting,” HawgsSports.com recruiting analyst Danny West said. “The next week or two will determine if and how many of those the Hogs might lose, but it’s fair to say that Loggains was clearly the most productive recruiter in this year’s cycle and leaves a sizable hole to fill this offseason.”

Loggains originally joined the Razorbacks’ staff in the middle of the summer (June 2021) and got a late on that year’s recruiting class. They made up ground quickly, in a matter of weeks according to West, and landed a commitment from Arkansas’ priority tight end target.

“Wwhat makes him a highly-productive recruiter is his personality,” West said. “He can talk to anyone about anything. If you spend five minutes with him, chances are you’ll walk away feeling like you’ve known him for a while. Parents and coaches of recruits couldn’t possibly be higher on him.”

South Carolina’s plan offensively for the upcoming Matchup with Notre Dame is unknown, but Bowl practice starts this week.