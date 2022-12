Dow High’s boys’ basketball team has forfeited its first four games of the current season, according to the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

MHSAA Communications Director Geoff Kimmerly said that the school forfeited those games due to using the same ineligible player in each of them, although Kimmerly did not divulge which Dow player was deemed ineligible or why.

Former Dow High forward Malakai Barclay announced on social media that he would no longer be playing for the team. “For anyone who might have missed it, I will no longer be permitted to participate in high school athletics moving forward, as I was deemed ineligible,” he wrote in a post on Facebook. “When the opportunity was presented to me by the school to play another year, I was ecstatic thinking about having the chance to continue my journey at a higher level… but the Heartbreak is so much Deeper than it could’ve ever been before, because the remainder of my career was stolen from me with no time for emotional preparation.”

Barclay did not play in last Friday’s game against Midland High. No reason was given at the time for why he was inactive during the game.

The Chargers’ victories over Bay City Central on Dec. 7, over Bullock Creek on Dec. 9, over Bridgeport on Dec. 10, and over Flint Powers on Dec. 13 are all now listed as 2-0 forfeits on the MHSAA website, officially making Dow 1-4 rather than 5-0.

“They’re forfeiting their first four games because of the use of an ineligible player,” Kimmerly said. “We have nothing else on any other student on the basketball team.”

Malakai’s mother, Trish Barclay, also took to social media on Monday and alleged that as Dow High began talks with Coach Ken Cook, who is in his first year as Dow’s coach, the high school also encouraged Cook to “bring his team over and reluctantly , we agreed (since our kids have never been in a public school setting).”

She wrote in her statement that the families of the home schooled students worked with the high school and MHSAA for months to be able to bring the students to Dow to continue playing with Cook.

“We wanted to make sure everything was in order and that we were operating in integrity,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “They have all worked together very hard for several months now. Malakai played his four games in great success, and we just got the news today that he is ineligible to go forward, although we were all, of course, on the up and up with all information, the organization missed one thing, that indeed deemed him ineligible.”

She did not offer a reason why her son is ineligible to play.

Dow High Athletics Director John Streeter said he was proactive in reaching out to the MHSAA as early as last spring to ensure that the boys’ basketball team’s transfer players would be eligible to play.

Streeter added that he did not intend to violate any rules and noted that allowing the ineligible player to participate in Dow’s first four games was due to an honest mistake.

“This was a unique situation, and it’s the first time I’ve ever had to deal with something like this,” Streeter said of having so many transfer students join the athletics program at once. “We did our due diligence to make sure we were following and complying with MHSAA rules. … The MHSAA (recently) gave us some new information we were not aware of (regarding the ineligible player’s transcripts).

“I’ve been in contact with the MHSAA since May, working through this and making sure that we were complying with the rules. Unfortunately, we missed one.”

Cook said he had “no comment” on the forfeitures.

Monday’s news comes after questions have arisen within the community and in the surrounding area about Cook and four of the team’s new players who formerly played homeschool basketball for Cook before enrolling at Dow for the current school year.

Former longtime Midland High boys’ basketball Coach Eric Krause said that he has heard rumblings of discontent from multiple area coaches who allegedly believe that Cook should not be allowed to coach those four former homeschool players due to their prior association with him. These same coaches, Krause said, are also skeptical that two of those four players still had enough Athletic Eligibility left to play for the Chargers this season.

“I’m hearing that some high schools are questioning the eligibility of (two of) the players and (the hiring of) the coach,” Krause said a couple of weeks ago, while admitting that he harbors some similar doubts himself. “… Some schools are certainly asking a lot of questions. Since I’ve coached a long time in Midland, they’re calling me.”

Regarding the former allegation, Kimmerly had a pretty cut-and-dried response, noting that Dow, per the MHSAA’s current bylaws, was justified in allowing the four former homeschoolers to play for Cook, although he had coached them previously in a nontraditional setting. By way of explanation, the MHSAA has a so-called “links” rule in place to keep coaches from jumping from one school to another and bringing players with them to the new school and to keep coaches from exerting undue influence in bringing players from one school to another.

In Cook’s case, Kimmerly noted, no violation was committed, because homeschooling is not considered an “interscholastic” environment.

“We have rules in place for interscholastic athletics. Because this is a homeschool situation, not a traditional school setting, the term ‘interscholastic’ does not apply in this case, so it doesn’t fall under our links rule when it comes to transfers and influence. They’re not going from a traditional school to a traditional school,” Kimmerly said.

“… If they were going from one (traditional) school to the next, they wouldn’t be eligible to play in that sport (for one year) unless they met one of our exceptions,” Kimmerly added. “ … Because this is a non-interscholastic situation with the coach, our rule about following the Coach (to Dow) doesn’t apply.”

In response, Krause said he believes that Cook has been very transparent and has tried to do everything by the book. At the same time, Krause believes that perhaps it is time for the MHSAA to re-examine its links rule in regards to allowing homeschoolers to play for a new school under a Coach with whom they’ve previously been Affiliated at the homeschool level.

“I’ve spoken with Ken Cook, who I believe is doing a very good job and has been very open about everything in regards to the new players. I’ve voiced my opinion about what I would do if I was head of the MHSAA, but the MHSAA … has ruled that everything is above board,” Krause said earlier this month. “Therefore, I told Ken he certainly did nothing wrong. He’s been very open in not trying to hide anything.

“But I have stated all along that I believe there is a loophole that the MHSAA has to look into in regards to the Eligibility of homeschool players and coaches coming in to coach them,” Krause added.

Meanwhile, Krause noted that he, too, had some questions about the remaining Athletic eligibility, if any, of two of the four former homeschoolers, while adding that perhaps the MHSAA didn’t look into the situation closely enough before determining that no violations were being committed.

“I really believe that either Dow did not disclose everything in its entirety (to the MHSAA), or the MHSAA needs to really look at situations like this further,” Krause said.

As recently as the week of Dec. 5, the MHSAA said that, as far as could be determined, Dow was not guilty of any wrongdoing.

“They (Dow High School) did a full investigation, and we were satisfied with the results of that investigation,” Kimmerly said a couple of weeks ago. “… We haven’t technically looked into it ourselves, but we talked to the school about it. … We do look into stuff, but we need schools to let us know what’s going on.

“Again, the school looked into it, and we accepted their findings,” he added.

That changed recently after the Athletic Eligibility of one of the former homeschoolers was questioned by an unknown source and brought up to the MHSAA, prompting an additional investigation by the school.

“We received an Anonymous tip (and) gave it to Dow,” Kimmerly said. “Dow investigated and self-reported.”

As a result of that investigation, not only has Dow forfeited its first four wins, but the player in question will no longer be allowed to play.

“We were contacted by the MHSAA last Thursday about a potential rules violation, and then, upon investigation, we discovered that Dow High was in violation of an MHSAA rule,” Streeter said. “Due to this violation, we had an ineligible player for our first four games, and, therefore, we have to forfeit our first four wins of the season.”

Streeter was quick to add that, had he known the player in question was ineligible, the situation would have been handled differently.

“We did our due diligence all summer long to make sure everything was OK, and we thought we were in compliance,” he said. “Obviously, after this situation, we’re triple-checking our other three new transfer students (on the basketball team). And we’re doing that not only just in basketball but with all of our transfer students to make sure we didn’t make any other mistakes.

“The other three basketball players are still eligible. … The other three transcripts are not in question,” he added. “… We would never purposely play an ineligible player. If we had been aware of that information, we would not have allowed him to play.”

Upon hearing that Dow has forfeited its first four games, Krause said he believes the questions surrounding the boys’ basketball program are far from over.

“My opinion is that Dow feels this will be the end of the situation,” he said. “I disagree. I believe it is the tip of the iceberg.”

Streeter, on the other hand, is hoping the situation is indeed resolved.

“We just want to move forward. They’re playing great basketball, and we want to move forward and let them finish out the year,” he said. “I don’t anticipate any more issues, but I do anticipate a Spotlight being on us now. … I don’t think it’ll just go away.”

For Malakai Barclay, the disappointment will last well beyond the end of the basketball season.

“To whoever reported me and my teammates and decided that their vindication was worth more than the remainder of my career, I pray that this gave you what you were looking for,” Barclay wrote in a social media message. “This is the last basketball memory that I’ll ever have to hold onto, and this is one that I will never be able to forget.”