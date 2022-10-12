Dow, Creek volleyball best thing I’ve seen all year

I have this habit of looking forward to big games and building them up in my head more … and more … and more … until it would be almost impossible for that game to live up to expectations. And sure enough, more often than not, you know what happens? The game ends up being a crashing disappointment.

Tuesday’s nonconference volleyball match between Dow High and host Bullock Creek was one of those rare exceptions – a game that not only lived up to my hopes and expectations but also actually surpassed them. It was an unbelievable match!

Going in, I had a feeling that this could be a great experience. It was two local teams, both of whom have excellent athletes, both of whom are having a good season. Logically, it should follow that it would be a good match in front of a large crowd. But I’ve learned over the years that it’s just such scenarios which often disappoint, ie, one team is just overmatched, one team has an off night, the crowd sits on its hands, etc.

Not this time. This time, I was anything but disappointed.

First, the crowd was as large as I had hoped it would be, with both sides well represented. Creek’s student fans, in particular, were fantastic. They were loud, they were dressed in pink from head to foot in Honor of breast cancer awareness night, they were having fun, and they provided undeniable energy.

But the product on the court was even better.

I don’t recall the last time I saw a volleyball match that was this tightly contested for five full sets. Check out these scores:

Creek 25-22

Dow 25-23

Creek 27-25

Dow 27-25

Dow 15-10

Every set came right down to the wire, and neither team built a lead of more than two to four points for probably 80 percent of the match. It was THAT close all night long. I covered a Meridian vs. Beaverton match earlier this fall that was similarly tight but not quite like this.

And the caliber of play was the real highlight of the evening. To put it simply, both sides played incredible volleyball.

For Dow, Klaire Caldwell dominated in spurts, while Taryn Williams had a number of big kills and nice digs, and Jessica Erickson had some timely kills and blocks to stop runs by Creek and get the Chargers started.

For the Lancers, Makenzie Nearman also dominated in spurts, while Jacey Herst had a phenomenal all-around match, and Mattie Midkiff and Daisy Schwartz also provided plenty of scoring at the net and from the service line.

But the real star of the show was the defense. The digging on both sides was ridiculous, almost breathtaking at times. There were so many rallies during which I expected the ball to hit the floor multiple times, but, somehow, the girls kept the play alive. During one particular rally, the ball must have crossed the net something like 20 times before someone finally put it away. At that point, after watching the athleticism and all-out hustle on display, I thought to myself that it will be a shame for either team to lose this match.

Dow libero Maryn Chritz and Creek libero Grace Stern really put on a show, both repeatedly making split-second-reaction digs on Rockets fired in their vicinity and Refusing to give the other side anything easy. It really was a thing of beauty.

I’ve seen a few matches in my life that included remarkably athletic digging and long, intense edge-of-your-seat rallies. A couple of Midland vs. Mount Pleasant matches from a few years ago spring to mind. But this match ranks right up there among the best I’ve seen in terms of sheer sustained excitement.

At least two or three times during the match, I had big-time chills, including one play in which Herst sprinted a long distance with her back to the net, almost to the gym wall, and two-handed bumped the ball over her head to keep the play alive. The ball soared over half the length of the gym and somehow made its way back over the net and onto the floor for the unlikeliest of kills – and at a critical time in the match, either late in the fourth set or early in the fifth.

Of course, the Creek student section, bench, and players erupted with deafening approval, and I had instant goosebumps. I told Lancers’ Coach Justin Freeland after the match that, Anytime I get the chills more than once at a game, I know I’m witnessing something special.

And it was special, for sure.

During a fall season in which I’ve seen more than my share of blowouts and games that didn’t live up to the hype, this was a sight for very sore eyes. In short, it was easily the best thing I’ve covered so far this school year.

To both the Chargers and the Lancers, thanks a bunch for a heck of a fun night. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience than the one I got.

Well done.

Fred Kelly is a sports writer for the Daily News.