Dover’s Carys Fennessy has 1st round lead at NHIAA state golf tourney

Dover’s Carys Fennessy has 1st round lead at NHIAA state golf tourney

SALEM – Dover High School sophomore Carys Fennessy shot an even-par 36 in the first round of the NHIAA girls golf high school state individual championship on Saturday at Campbell Scottish Highlands.

The top six scores advance to the second round at Concord’s Beaver Meadow Golf Course on Saturday, October 15.

Winnacunnet’s June Doerr and Pinkerton’s Julianna Megan tied for second place with a 2-over-par 38.

Oyster River’s Delaney Nadeau (41) and Teagan Nadeau (42) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, and will advance.

GIRLS SOCCER

York 2

Poland 0

YORK, Maine- Grace Clayton, Assisted by Chloe Bourque, scored a goal with 15 minutes left in the first half for York (4-3-2) in this Class B South contest.

Bourque also assisted on Shea Haseltine’s goal with 5 minutes left in the first half.

Exeter 4

Nashua South 0

NASHUA – Emma Smith’s two goals led Exeter to this Division I win.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button