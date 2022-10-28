Douglas, Van Deursen both make history in Sun Devil Soccer’s 5-1 win over Oregon

More to come…

TEMPE, Ariz. – Nicole Douglas Sun Devil Soccer’s all-time leader in career goals, points and game-winning goals and its record holder for most goals and points in a single season, added two more school records to her remarkable resume as the senior forward set new single-game standards for most goals (four) and points (nine) in the Sun Devil soccer team’s 5-1 win over Oregon on Thursday night.

“Tonight, I think that was one of our best performances of our season.” ASU head coach Graham Winkworth said. “I’m really proud not just of our players, but of our Assistant coaches that work so hard out here every single day. When their thoughts and efforts get rewarded there’s no better feeling, so I’m really happy for them as well. “

Eva van Deursen continued to add to her single-season career high in goals with her sixth of the season. Like Douglas, van Deursen also made history on Thursday night with her 25th career assist, tying Sun Devil Hall of Famer Stacey Tullock for most career assists.

In a series that neither team has dominated in recent years, ASU (8-4-3, 4-4-1) defeated the Ducks for the first time since 2018 and captured its first win over Oregon in Tempe since 2015. Thursday’s win came in emphatic fashion as the Sun Devils posted their highest goal total since 2012 when they defeated USC 5-4 in double overtime.

The Sun Devils will be back at home on Sunday (1 pm MST) when they host the Oregon State Beavers. Coverage will be on ASU Live Stream. Click here to buy tickets to any of the remaining Sun Devil Soccer games. Sunday’s game will be Senior Day. Following the game, the program will celebrate the Careers of this year’s senior class, one of the best in the history of the program: Fifth-year Seniors Alexia Delgado , Nicole Douglas , Olivia Nguyen and Eva van Deursen and Giulia Cascapera , Callie Darst and Tahlia Herman-Watt .

Fans can keep up with all the action from the Sun Devil Soccer season at @SunDevilSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and on Instagram.