Douglas girls soccer routs Spanish Springs

Douglas High's Johanna Ruelas knocks a ball down to her feet during a contest earlier this season. Ruelas scored her first goal of the season in a 7-0 win over Spanish Springs.

Photo by Ron Harpin.

By Carter Eckl

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

After falling to Carson High, the Douglas girls soccer team took out its frustration on Spanish Springs with a 7-0 win over the weekend.
Bliss Moody led the way with a hat trick for the Tigers while Douglas’ leading scorer, Aleeah ​​Weaver, netted two goals.
Johanna Ruelas saw her first score of the season while freshman Morgan Davis also tallied a goal for the Tigers.
The win moves Douglas to 7-5-1 overall and 5-3-1 in Class 5A North play, leaving the Tigers in fifth place in the league standings.
UP NEXT: Douglas Hosted its Senior Night on Tuesday against Reno (7-2-2, 7-2-2) before traveling to McQueen (6-3-4, 4-2-3) to end the week.

Douglas girls tennis takes down McQueen in regional opener
The No. 5 Seeded Tiger girls tennis team had to travel to Reno on Monday to take on No. 4 McQueen to open Class 5A North regional team play.
Douglas was able to extend his team’s season behind an 11-7 win over the Lancers.
UP NEXT: Douglas will take on No. 1 Reno at 3 pm Wednesday with the Winner getting a spot in the regional Finals against either Bishop Manogue or Galena.

Tiger cross country runs in California
The Douglas High cross country teams finished a meet in Clovis, Calif., over the weekend.
The Tigers were 17th of 41 teams on the boys side of the meet while the Douglas girls took 28th as a team.
Jackson Davis was the first Tiger runner across the line for the boys, finishing in 16:06 to take 14th overall.
Luke Davis was just off his pace, taking 31St in 16:39.5.
Romaine Smokey was 110th in 17:39 and junior Dennis Jorgensen took 164th at 18:25.
Overall, 265 Runners posted times in the boys meet.
For the Tiger girls, it was sophomore Ayla Nelson, who crossed the line in 21:51 for 118th place.
Douglas had two freshmen finish next in Lucy Nord and Logan Axtell, who posted times of 22:11 and 22:20, respectively.

Tarkanian to host basketball clinic
Danny Tarkanian is having a couple of coaches from his nonprofit basketball academy in Las Vegas come up to Douglas Country for a pair of free basketball clinics.
One of those Clinics will be held at the Douglas Community and Senior Center on Oct. 22 from 9 am to noon.
Space is limited to the first 30 people who RSVP.
For information or to RSVP, email [email protected]

