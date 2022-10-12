Douglas girls soccer routs Spanish Springs
Douglas High’s Johanna Ruelas knocks a ball down to her feet during a contest earlier this season. Ruelas scored her first goal of the season in a 7-0 win over Spanish Springs.
Photo by Ron Harpin.
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Bliss Moody led the way with a hat trick for the Tigers while Douglas’ leading scorer, Aleeah Weaver, netted two goals.
Johanna Ruelas saw her first score of the season while freshman Morgan Davis also tallied a goal for the Tigers.
The win moves Douglas to 7-5-1 overall and 5-3-1 in Class 5A North play, leaving the Tigers in fifth place in the league standings.
UP NEXT: Douglas Hosted its Senior Night on Tuesday against Reno (7-2-2, 7-2-2) before traveling to McQueen (6-3-4, 4-2-3) to end the week.
Douglas girls tennis takes down McQueen in regional opener
The No. 5 Seeded Tiger girls tennis team had to travel to Reno on Monday to take on No. 4 McQueen to open Class 5A North regional team play.
Douglas was able to extend his team’s season behind an 11-7 win over the Lancers.
UP NEXT: Douglas will take on No. 1 Reno at 3 pm Wednesday with the Winner getting a spot in the regional Finals against either Bishop Manogue or Galena.
Tiger cross country runs in California
The Douglas High cross country teams finished a meet in Clovis, Calif., over the weekend.
The Tigers were 17th of 41 teams on the boys side of the meet while the Douglas girls took 28th as a team.
Jackson Davis was the first Tiger runner across the line for the boys, finishing in 16:06 to take 14th overall.
Luke Davis was just off his pace, taking 31St in 16:39.5.
Romaine Smokey was 110th in 17:39 and junior Dennis Jorgensen took 164th at 18:25.
Overall, 265 Runners posted times in the boys meet.
For the Tiger girls, it was sophomore Ayla Nelson, who crossed the line in 21:51 for 118th place.
Douglas had two freshmen finish next in Lucy Nord and Logan Axtell, who posted times of 22:11 and 22:20, respectively.
Tarkanian to host basketball clinic
Danny Tarkanian is having a couple of coaches from his nonprofit basketball academy in Las Vegas come up to Douglas Country for a pair of free basketball clinics.
One of those Clinics will be held at the Douglas Community and Senior Center on Oct. 22 from 9 am to noon.
Space is limited to the first 30 people who RSVP.
For information or to RSVP, email [email protected]
Editor’s note: Stats need to be posted to MaxPreps or submitted to sports director, Carter Eckl, via email at [email protected] in order to be published.