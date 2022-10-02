Douglas Costa scored a goal with the LA Galaxy but has a big problem with this club

Douglas Costa

October 01, 2022, 23:26 hs

Douglas Costa was one of the soccer players who had the best future for Brazil, from a young age his Talent drew attention for the great Talent he showed in the Gremio. His technique and speed made Shaktar Donetsk buy him to start his career in Europe.

Costa had great performances with Shaktar and this caused one of the best teams in the world to be interested in signing him, Bayern Munich. In this club they had a great participation and won championships. In the Bundesliga he played more than 100 games and scored 22 goals.

At Juventus he played two seasons at a high level but then returned to Bayern and decided to leave Europe to return to his country to work again at Gremio. Although an offer came from the MLS and he decided to accept it to be a new LA Galaxy soccer player.

Douglas Costa and his bad numbers

This season Douglas Costa has played 25 games and scored four goals, this after scoring a penalty against Real Salt Lake. The Brazilian has had mediocre numbers with the LA Galaxy, a club where he is a franchise player and one of the team’s top earners.