Doug Mandigo ’96 Named Head Football Coach

Doug Mandigo is on the sidelines during the 2022 season.

Middlebury has named Doug Mandigo ’96 as the next Michael G. Heinecken Head Coach of Football. Mandigo was tabbed Associate Head Coach in the fall as part of the leadership transition with the departure of longtime head coach Bob Ritter from the program.

“ Doug Mandigo has been an outstanding defensive Coordinator and mentor to his student-athletes at Middlebury,” Director of Athletics Erin Quinn said. “He is the best person to continue the tradition of Excellence on and off the field that began with Mickey Heinecken and continued with Bob Ritter . We are excited to see where he and his staff take the football program in the years to come.”

Mandigo began his coaching career at Middlebury following his graduation in 1996, serving as a three-sport assistant coach. He had brief stints at high schools, colleges, and the United Football League (UFL) before returning to Middlebury in 2011 as the defensive coordinator. Mandigo has been a part of three NESCAC Championship teams and coached a pair of NESCAC Defensive Player of the Year honorees. He is also active in the greater College community, serving as a Posse mentor to a Chicago cohort from 2016-19.

“It is a tremendous honor to follow the Legacy of Coach Heinecken and Coach Ritter and become the next head football Coach at Middlebury College,” said Mandigo. “Middlebury is a special place to be a student-athlete, and I am extremely excited to continue mentoring and developing the remarkable group of student-athletes in the football program. I want to thank Director of Athletics Erin Quinn, Coach Ritter, President Laurie Patton, and the entire Middlebury community for this opportunity.”

Mandigo, alongside Ritter, helped guide the 2022 program to a NESCAC Runner-Up finish with a 7-2 mark.